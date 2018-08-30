Lynnwood police blotter: Aug. 20-27

Aug. 20

A theft was reported in the 2700 block of 184th Street Southwest. Four bottles of alcohol and one bottle of iced tea, valued at a total of $489, were stolen.

A burglary was reported in the 7500 block of 196th Street Southwest. Keys to four different vehicles were stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19700 block of 24th Avenue West. A window was smashed out and paperwork was stolen.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 19700 block of 24th Avenue West. A van and bus were damaged, estimated at a total of $350.

A laptop was reported lost from a business in the 18400 block of 33rd Avenue West. It’s unclear if it was stolen.

Aug. 21

A man accidentally shot himself in the groin in the 2400 block of 196th Street Southwest. The man had been riding a skateboard when he lost his balance, reached down to grab his pistol before it fell out of his pocket and accidentally fired. The man did have a valid CPL. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A shoplifter was reported in the 19800 block of 44th Avenue West. A man took a can of energy drink, valued at $2.

A theft was reported at a store in the 17600 block of Highway 99. An employee saw a man take $15 worth of Dust-Off without paying for them. The man was later located semi-conscious behind a different business with three cans of empty Dust-Off around him. He was issued a citation for theft and booked into the Lynnwood Jail.

A vending machine located in the 19300 block of 36th Avenue West was broken into. Approximately $160 was stolen.

A lost dog, described as a female Husky mix, was recovered and taken to the Everett Animal Shelter for holding.

Aug. 22

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19800 block of 48th Avenue West. A paint sprayer was stolen, valued at $2,000.

An incident of domestic assault was reported in the 20100 block of 60th Avenue West.

Aug. 23

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 16800 block of Highway 99. A man was yelling at a store employee there from outside the store, as the employee had locked him out. The employee told officers the man had been inside the store causing a disturbance for over an hour, so they kicked him out and locked the door. He was issued a trespass letter. The man later returned to the store and he was cited for trespass and for malicious mischief.

Credit cards were found in a parking lot in the 16900 block of Highway 99. They were entered into evidence as found property.

A theft and assault were reported in the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest. According to an employee, a man had tried to purchase cigarettes with a pre-paid card. He was about $4 short, so the employee asked for the difference. The man said he couldn’t pay the difference, so the employee refused to give him the cigarettes. The man got mad, grabbed the employee’s shirt, punched him in the eye and stole donuts while he was running out. The man was contacted by police and had drug paraphernalia inside his pocket. He was arrested.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 19700 block of 24th Avenue West.

Aug. 24

A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 3700 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5700 block of 198th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18300 block of 36th Avenue West. The vehicle’s battery was stolen, along with $200 in cash from the center console.

A theft was reported in the 18100 block of 36th Avenue West. A paint spraying machine, valued at $3,500, was stolen from the bed of a pickup truck parked in a business’s parking lot. The machine had been chained to the bed, and the chain had been cut.

Aug. 25

A DUI driver was reported near the intersection of 36th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest. The vehicle being driven did not have a rear license plate. A reporting party said they was driving behind the suspect vehicle and noticed it was swerving in and out of lanes on I-5. The suspect was contacted and refused field sobriety tests. A breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.083 percent. He had a previous DUI from November 2017. He was booked.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18400 block of 36th Avenue West. A bowling bag containing a bowling ball was stolen.

Aug. 26

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 177th Place Southwest. A camera valued at $150 was stolen.

A theft was reported from a store in the 4000 block of 198th Street Southwest. A man was seen filling a backpack with items and running away. He was pursued by store staff and dropped the backpack. Items stolen and recovered were valued at $154.28. The suspect was not located.

A theft was reported in the 18100 block of 33rd Avenue West. A woman was seen taking a jacket and a pair of shoes from a store there, valued at $102.95. She was contacted and cited for theft. The merchandise was recovered.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4500 block of 176th Street Southwest.

Aug. 27

A theft was reported at a construction site in the 3600 block of 190th Place Southwest. Building material valued at $2,000 was stolen.

A rear license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 5800 bock of 204th Street Southwest.