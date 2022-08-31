Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 21-26, 2022

Aug. 21

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A male subject fled from police in a vehicle.

20500 block 61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

10110 block Holly Drive: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 regarding a male subject who was robbed at gunpoint.

4100 block 176th Place Southwest: Police responded to a physical domestic dispute.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle that was stolen from Marysville was recovered.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject attempted to elude police after they were stopped for multiple traffic violations.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle that eluded Mountlake Terrace police the day before was located and the occupants of the vehicle were identified.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was contacted by police but was ultimately released due to a medical issue.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle pursuit was initiated with an armed DUI suspect.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A window was broken.

19500 block Highway 99: An electric bike was stolen.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

17100 block Highway 99: A fire was set in a wooded area.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of telephone harassment.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject obstructed justice, committed a third-degree theft and a third-degree malicious misdemeanor act.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a felony warrant arrest.

19200 block Highway 99: Police made contact with a reckless driver.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was cited for making a false statement.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A second-degree theft was reported.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

August 22

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

520 block 128th Street Southwest: A subject attempted to elude police.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Two female shoplifters were reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a felony theft.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

20700 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a hit and run.

August 23

18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.

18400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony shoplift was reported.

1230 block Central Avenue South: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to reports of a hit and run.

17200 block Highway 99: Police arrested a subject who had warrants out of another agency.

18200 block 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18900 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

August 24

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A traffic stop resulted in a court order violation arrest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of an assault.

5700 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

19700 block Highway 99: A subject who was driving a stolen vehicle was arrested for DUI.

2800 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 46th Avenue West: Police were called to investigate a fire. See related story here.

4020 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Aug. 25

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a dine and dash.

3300 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a call of a forgery.

6400 block 191st Street Southwest: A gun was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized retail theft was reported.

3rd Avenue Southeast: Police made a warrant arrest.

16800 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was cited for a park violation.

7500 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3100 block 169th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic assault. A subject was cited for exposing children to domestic violence.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: An instance of telephone harassment was reported.

August 26

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A window was shot out.

20300 block 73rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Police responded to reports of a harassment.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplift was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for driving with a suspended license in the second degree and committing an ignition interlock violation.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for second-degree trespassing.

200th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI and the reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

19100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19900 block Highway 99: A second-degree theft was reported.

5900 block 204th Street Southwest: An instance of child abuse was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.