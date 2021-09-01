Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 22-28, 2021

Aug. 22

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

20200 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from a property.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man who was removed from a business returned and assaulted a store clerk.

Aug. 23

23700 block Interstate 5: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3800 block Maple Road: A fourth-degree assault occurred.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A guitar was stolen.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police investigated a possible domestic violence assault.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated an attempted burlgary.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject discharged a firearm.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence altercation.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A stolen gun was recovered.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

19100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

17500 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.

15600 block Bel Red Road: Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Bellevue Police Department.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A second-degree theft occurred.

Aug 24

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

19900 block 56th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was stopped for DUI in a construction zone.

19600 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft occurred.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Money was stolen from a tip jar.

Aug. 25

200 block Southeast Everett Mall Way: Lynnwood police assisted the Everett Police Department with locating a robbery suspect.

16800 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant after being contacted in a park after hours.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A theft led to a fraud report.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

17600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested for assault and arson.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

Highway 99/188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police investigated an identity theft case.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.

Aug 26

20500 block Highway 99: A theft led to an identity theft investigation.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported at Rite Aid.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: Police investigated a fourth-degree assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic disturbance.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

6200 block 188th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police referred a case to Child Protective Services.

19500 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated an attempted burglary.

Aug 27

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Multiple thefts were are reported.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic disturbance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

Aug. 28

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

4300 block 172nd Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

200th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A juvenile ran away.

5700 block 173rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject stole from a business.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A subject said a former roommate threatened their life.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested for shoplifting.

19700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police arrested a warrant subject who resisted arrest. Officers also found 22 grams of methamphetamine in the subject’s possession.

