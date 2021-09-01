Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 22-28, 2021

Aug. 22
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
20200 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from a property.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man who was removed from a business returned and assaulted a store clerk.
Aug. 23
23700 block Interstate 5: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3800 block Maple Road: A fourth-degree assault occurred.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A guitar was stolen.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police investigated a possible domestic violence assault.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated an attempted burlgary.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject discharged a firearm.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence altercation.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A stolen gun was recovered.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
19100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
17500 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.
15600 block Bel Red Road: Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Bellevue Police Department.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A second-degree theft occurred.
Aug 24
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
19900 block 56th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was stopped for DUI in a construction zone.
19600 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft occurred.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Money was stolen from a tip jar.
Aug. 25
200 block Southeast Everett Mall Way: Lynnwood police assisted the Everett Police Department with locating a robbery suspect.
16800 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant after being contacted in a park after hours.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A theft led to a fraud report.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
17600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested for assault and arson.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
Highway 99/188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police investigated an identity theft case.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.
Aug 26
20500 block Highway 99: A theft led to an identity theft investigation.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported at Rite Aid.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest: Police investigated a fourth-degree assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic disturbance.
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
6200 block 188th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police referred a case to Child Protective Services.
19500 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated an attempted burglary.
Aug 27
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Multiple thefts were are reported.
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic disturbance.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.
Aug. 28
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
4300 block 172nd Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
200th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A juvenile ran away.
5700 block 173rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject stole from a business.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A subject said a former roommate threatened their life.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested for shoplifting.
19700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police arrested a warrant subject who resisted arrest. Officers also found 22 grams of methamphetamine in the subject’s possession.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
