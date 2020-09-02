Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 23-29, 2020

Aug. 23
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a business.
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: Someone damaged a vehicle.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.
16500 block Spruce Way: Police investigated a hit-and-run vehicle collision and turned up a possible suspect.
19500 block Alderwood Mall: A shoplifting suspect threatened an employee at Nordstrom Rack.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a robbery at Alderwood Mall.
Aug. 24
5700 block Hillpointe Circle: A vehicle was stolen,
5300 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19720 48TH Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after the subject broke ex-partner’s door.
5900 block 204th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.
7400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault.
14800 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested at Nordstrom Rack.
18800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a DUI.
18900 block 68th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.
5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a business.
20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Western Auto Brokers.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from U-Haul.
Aug. 25
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault report.
19500 block Highway 99: A multiple felony warrant subject was arrested at Safeway. The subject was also reportedly in a stolen vehicle, possessed methamphetamine and possibly committed identity theft.
17800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a reported rape at Twin Cedar RV Park.
18000 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for criminal trespassed at a residence.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police investigated a rape reported at Woodland Greens apartments.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A burglary was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: A ma used stolen personal information to cash a fraudulent check.
19400 block 60th Avenue West: A man was found unconscious in a parked vehicle with drug paraphernalia on his lap.
18700 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A DUI incident was reported at Fred Meyer.
Aug. 26
4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An assault occurred at Chase Bank.
21100 block Highway 99: A subject arrested for a felony warrant during a traffic stop reportedly tried to run from police.
17800 block Highway 99: An assault was reported Twin Cedar RV Park.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted Edmonds police with a subject who overdosed in Edmonds. Lynnwood officers were in the area and first on scene, and revived the subject with Narcan.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: A man and a woman argued in public.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business in Lynnwood Square.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An employee stole from their place of work.
21500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen and then later recovered.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4100 block 189th Place Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.
17700 block 32nd Place West: A downrigger was reportedly stolen off a boat.
21700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at an auto shop.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A victim reported vehicle tires slashed by an unknown suspect.
Aug. 27
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the Mountlake Terrace police with an area check for a subject.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Ross Dress for Less.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A cooler full of alcohol was stolen from Rite Aid.
4500 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred a Designer Shoe Warehouse.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
18800 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at a T-Mobile store.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic-violence assault.
Aug. 28
21200 block 68th Avenue West: A window was broken on a vehicle.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Fred Meyer.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run driver was identified and cited.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A woman stole face cream from Costco.
Aug. 29
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested at Target for theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Target.
5300 block 201st Place Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was found unconscious near 76 gas station after having used heroin.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and tools were reported stolen,
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton