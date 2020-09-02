Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 23-29, 2020

Aug. 23

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a business.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: Someone damaged a vehicle.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.

16500 block Spruce Way: Police investigated a hit-and-run vehicle collision and turned up a possible suspect.

19500 block Alderwood Mall: A shoplifting suspect threatened an employee at Nordstrom Rack.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a robbery at Alderwood Mall.

Aug. 24

5700 block Hillpointe Circle: A vehicle was stolen,

5300 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19720 48TH Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after the subject broke ex-partner’s door.

5900 block 204th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.

7400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault.

14800 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested at Nordstrom Rack.

18800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a DUI.

18900 block 68th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a business.

20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Western Auto Brokers.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from U-Haul.

Aug. 25

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault report.

19500 block Highway 99: A multiple felony warrant subject was arrested at Safeway. The subject was also reportedly in a stolen vehicle, possessed methamphetamine and possibly committed identity theft.

17800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a reported rape at Twin Cedar RV Park.

18000 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for criminal trespassed at a residence.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police investigated a rape reported at Woodland Greens apartments.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A burglary was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: A ma used stolen personal information to cash a fraudulent check.

19400 block 60th Avenue West: A man was found unconscious in a parked vehicle with drug paraphernalia on his lap.

18700 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A DUI incident was reported at Fred Meyer.

Aug. 26

4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An assault occurred at Chase Bank.

21100 block Highway 99: A subject arrested for a felony warrant during a traffic stop reportedly tried to run from police.

17800 block Highway 99: An assault was reported Twin Cedar RV Park.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted Edmonds police with a subject who overdosed in Edmonds. Lynnwood officers were in the area and first on scene, and revived the subject with Narcan.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: A man and a woman argued in public.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business in Lynnwood Square.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An employee stole from their place of work.

21500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen and then later recovered.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4100 block 189th Place Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.

17700 block 32nd Place West: A downrigger was reportedly stolen off a boat.

21700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at an auto shop.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A victim reported vehicle tires slashed by an unknown suspect.

Aug. 27

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the Mountlake Terrace police with an area check for a subject.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Ross Dress for Less.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A cooler full of alcohol was stolen from Rite Aid.

4500 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred a Designer Shoe Warehouse.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

18800 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at a T-Mobile store.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic-violence assault.

Aug. 28

21200 block 68th Avenue West: A window was broken on a vehicle.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Fred Meyer.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run driver was identified and cited.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A woman stole face cream from Costco.

Aug. 29

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested at Target for theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Target.

5300 block 201st Place Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was found unconscious near 76 gas station after having used heroin.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and tools were reported stolen,

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

