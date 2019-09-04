Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 25-31, 2019

Aug. 25

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence. No physical assault was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested near J.D.’s Market for a DUI.

4400 block 188th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported residential burglary.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Denny’s.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

17200 block Highway 99: An arrest was made at Walmart for theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Two subjects were arrested for warrants.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault incident at an apartment complex.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot.

Aug. 26

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute between a man and woman who used to date. The argument was over the lease to their residence.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: An assault was reported at Pub 44.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested after shoplifting from Kohl’s and running across the street into a sticker bush.

Aug. 27

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart.

19700 block 24th Avenue West: A school bus was reported vandalized.

19700 block 24th Avenue West: Police arrested a suspect after the subject reportedly attacked a woman and threatened to shoot her.

20300 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

18400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a road rage incident involving a weapon.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Someone stole change from a coin-operated laundromat at an apartment complex.

20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was impounded after it was stolen from an auto repair shop and left on the road.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen from the Lynnwood Library.

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested during a traffic stop after she lied about her name in an attempt to not get a ticket.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported vandalized.

Aug. 28

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Lowe’s.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

19400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence incident after a man reportedly strangled his girlfriend.

100 block 164th Street Southwest: The Lynnwood Police Department assisted another agency with a DUI arrest.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported to have occurred at Alderwood Mall.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen.

3000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Spencer’s at Alderwood Mall.

Aug. 29

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A trespass subject was arrested for an Edmonds warrant and possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from the Hops n Drops parking lot.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled on Aug. 2.

Aug. 30

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.

17200 block 33rd Place West: An assault was reported near Amsealkits.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was found to have drugs in his possession while he was being arrested.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at J.C. Penney.

17300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Infinity of Lynnwood.

4900 block 192nd Street Southwest: An elderly woman was scammed by a man posing as a handyman.

18300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Advance Auto after an oil filter was stolen. The suspect’s debit card was recovered at the scene.

1100 block 112th Street Southeast: Marysville police arrested a subject with a Lynnwood warrant for assault.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at the Bed, Bath and Beyond parking lot.

Alderwood Mall Parkway/Poplar Way: A traffic stop led to an arrest for violation of a domestic violence court protection order.

Aug. 31

16500 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred at a residence.

6700 block 193rd Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the suspect driver was arrested.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man said his stolen credit card was used at Best Buy. He told police he thinks his credit cards were stolen at LA Fitness.

17200 block Highway 99: A Walmart shoplifting suspect was arrested in the nearby wooded area.

