Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 25-31, 2019

Aug. 25
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence. No physical assault was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested near J.D.’s Market for a DUI.
4400 block 188th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported residential burglary.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Denny’s.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
17200 block Highway 99: An arrest was made at Walmart for theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.
200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Two subjects were arrested for warrants.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault incident at an apartment complex.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot.
Aug. 26
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute between a man and woman who used to date. The argument was over the lease to their residence.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: An assault was reported at Pub 44.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested after shoplifting from Kohl’s and running across the street into a sticker bush.
Aug. 27
17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart.
19700 block 24th Avenue West: A school bus was reported vandalized.
19700 block 24th Avenue West: Police arrested a suspect after the subject reportedly attacked a woman and threatened to shoot her.
20300 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.
18400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a road rage incident involving a weapon.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Someone stole change from a coin-operated laundromat at an apartment complex.
20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was impounded after it was stolen from an auto repair shop and left on the road.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen from the Lynnwood Library.
6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested during a traffic stop after she lied about her name in an attempt to not get a ticket.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported vandalized.
Aug. 28
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Lowe’s.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
19400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence incident after a man reportedly strangled his girlfriend.
100 block 164th Street Southwest: The Lynnwood Police Department assisted another agency with a DUI arrest.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported to have occurred at Alderwood Mall.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen.
3000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Spencer’s at Alderwood Mall.
Aug. 29
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A trespass subject was arrested for an Edmonds warrant and possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.
19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from the Hops n Drops parking lot.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled on Aug. 2.
Aug. 30
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.
17200 block 33rd Place West: An assault was reported near Amsealkits.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was found to have drugs in his possession while he was being arrested.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at J.C. Penney.
17300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Infinity of Lynnwood.
4900 block 192nd Street Southwest: An elderly woman was scammed by a man posing as a handyman.
18300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Advance Auto after an oil filter was stolen. The suspect’s debit card was recovered at the scene.
1100 block 112th Street Southeast: Marysville police arrested a subject with a Lynnwood warrant for assault.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at the Bed, Bath and Beyond parking lot.
Alderwood Mall Parkway/Poplar Way: A traffic stop led to an arrest for violation of a domestic violence court protection order.
Aug. 31
16500 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred at a residence.
6700 block 193rd Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the suspect driver was arrested.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man said his stolen credit card was used at Best Buy. He told police he thinks his credit cards were stolen at LA Fitness.
17200 block Highway 99: A Walmart shoplifting suspect was arrested in the nearby wooded area.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton