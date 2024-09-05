Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 25-31, 2024

Aug. 25

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault and harassment were reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 26

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: After a theft, an individual attempted to elude police.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6100 block 173rd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute and a felony theft were reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Hurst Road: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 27

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was attempted.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: A felony theft of a firearm was reported.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block 52nd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

198th Street Southwest / 40th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a hit-and-run collision was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5400 block 189th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4100 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

1600 block 32nd Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A juvenile was involved in a misdemeanor assault related to domestic violence.

Aug. 28

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: Police made a warrant arrest.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block Highway 99:A burglary was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.

19700 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.

17000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled, during which a felony theft was reported to have occurred.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 29

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police, but was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and felony theft.

18900 block Highway 99: A storage unit was stolen.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19000 block 48th Avenue West: An individual was found in possession of a stolen license plate.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Harassment and threats to kill a juvenile were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 177th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

Aug. 30

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and reckless burning were reported.

18300 block 42nd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and trespassing were reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Felony assault, burglary and exposing a minor to domestic violence were reported.

19600 block 69th Place West: Misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor malicious mischief were reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 176th Street Southwest: A dog bite was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled, during which a felony theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 188th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

17400 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 31

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 190th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A dog bite was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock device violation, were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.