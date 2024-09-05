Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 25-31, 2024

Aug. 25
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault and harassment were reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 26
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: After a theft, an individual attempted to elude police.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6100 block 173rd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute and a felony theft were reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18300 block Hurst Road: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 27
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was attempted.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: A felony theft of a firearm was reported.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block 52nd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
198th Street Southwest / 40th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a hit-and-run collision was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5400 block 189th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4100 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
1600 block 32nd Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A juvenile was involved in a misdemeanor assault related to domestic violence.
Aug. 28
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: Police made a warrant arrest.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block Highway 99:A burglary was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.
19700 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.
17000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled, during which a felony theft was reported to have occurred.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 29
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police, but was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and felony theft.
18900 block Highway 99: A storage unit was stolen.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19000 block 48th Avenue West: An individual was found in possession of a stolen license plate.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Harassment and threats to kill a juvenile were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 177th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
Aug. 30
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and reckless burning were reported.
18300 block 42nd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and trespassing were reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Felony assault, burglary and exposing a minor to domestic violence were reported.
19600 block 69th Place West: Misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor malicious mischief were reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 176th Street Southwest: A dog bite was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled, during which a felony theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 block 188th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
17400 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 31
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6400 block 190th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A dog bite was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock device violation, were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.