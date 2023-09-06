Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2023

Aug. 27
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Identity theft was reported.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
21000 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
Highway 99 / 200th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6200 block 189th Place Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
5300 block 188th Street Southwest: A cat hit by a car driven by a police officer was taken to a veterinary hospital.
19400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3800 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Traffic offenses were reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver with a warrant was stopped and found to have been driving under a suspended license.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 28
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20000 block Cedar Valley Road: A driver was arrested for DUI.
17800 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17100 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was found.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.
20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
5300 block 176th Street Southwest: Unlawful imprisonment was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A man was stabbed during a felony assault and the suspect was arrested.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Harassment and felony theft were reported during a robbery.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 29
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6300 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual with a warrant was arrested for making false statements, possession of illegal drugs and obstruction.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5400 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17800 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4000 block 176th Place Southwest: Harassment was reported.
17800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
20500 block 54th Avenue West: An individual was charged with criminal impersonation.
18000 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 30
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Reckless burning was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6900 block 216th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5400 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5800 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
19100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft of a trailer was reported.
19500 block 58th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Graffiti was reported.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A counterfeit purchase was associated with felony theft.
20500 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made two warrant arrests.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
20200 block 54th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
6100 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
Highway 99 / 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20000 block 66th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 31
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A court order was violated during an instance of trespassing.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3900 block 191st Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance resulted in felony malicious mischief.
18300 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft of a phone was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5300 block 176th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
Sept. 1
3900 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision occurred.
18700 block 33Road Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20300 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21100 block 67th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
Sept. 2
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 33Road Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
200th Street Southwest / 50th Avenue West: A driver attempted to elude police.
Alderwood Mall Parkway / Maple Road: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19100 block Highway 99: A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered.
19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
5600 block 204th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.
