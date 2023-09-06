Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2023

Aug. 27

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Identity theft was reported.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

21000 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

Highway 99 / 200th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6200 block 189th Place Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

5300 block 188th Street Southwest: A cat hit by a car driven by a police officer was taken to a veterinary hospital.

19400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3800 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Traffic offenses were reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver with a warrant was stopped and found to have been driving under a suspended license.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 28

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20000 block Cedar Valley Road: A driver was arrested for DUI.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17100 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was found.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.

20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: Unlawful imprisonment was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A man was stabbed during a felony assault and the suspect was arrested.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Harassment and felony theft were reported during a robbery.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 29

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6300 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual with a warrant was arrested for making false statements, possession of illegal drugs and obstruction.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5400 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4000 block 176th Place Southwest: Harassment was reported.

17800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

20500 block 54th Avenue West: An individual was charged with criminal impersonation.

18000 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 30

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Reckless burning was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6900 block 216th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

5400 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5800 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

19100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft of a trailer was reported.

19500 block 58th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Graffiti was reported.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A counterfeit purchase was associated with felony theft.

20500 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made two warrant arrests.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

20200 block 54th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

6100 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

Highway 99 / 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20000 block 66th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 31

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A court order was violated during an instance of trespassing.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3900 block 191st Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance resulted in felony malicious mischief.

18300 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft of a phone was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

Sept. 1

3900 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision occurred.

18700 block 33Road Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20300 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

21100 block 67th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

Sept. 2

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 33Road Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

200th Street Southwest / 50th Avenue West: A driver attempted to elude police.

Alderwood Mall Parkway / Maple Road: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19100 block Highway 99: A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered.

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

5600 block 204th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.