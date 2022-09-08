Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 29 – Sept. 3, 2022

Aug. 29
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
1050 block 9th Avenue South: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a domestic violence call.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.
18800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
`9800 block 50th Avenue West: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: A second-degree vehicle prowl was recovered.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for operating a vehicle with a canceled title and suspended license.
18800 block 28th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for reckless driving.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft occurred.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for obstruction and carrying an illegal firearm. Another subject was arrested for multiple warrants.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.
4900 block 180th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
52nd Avenue West/ 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An identity theft was reported.
Aug. 30
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
5900 block 204th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was cited for reckless burning.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Drugs were seized from an individual.
6700 block 162nd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.
200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
21000 block 66th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject attempted to elude police.
Aug. 31
19100 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
17400 block 53rd Place West: A theft occurred.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
6400 block 182nd Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
21000 block 66th Avenue West: A fraud was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
16600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for reckless driving.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence call.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An identity theft was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An identity theft suspect resisted arrest.
Sept. 1
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Shoes were stolen.
19000 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for reckless driving.
17400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
6100 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police responded to reports of a harassment.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18400 block 67th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifter was caught.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for second-degree burglary and for outstanding warrants.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
Sept. 2
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3900 block 190th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
200th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3800 block 170th Street Southwest: A domestic violence report was made.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for eluding police.
18100 block 54th Place West: A seven-year-old’s bike was stolen.
196th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A theft was reported.
20110 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
20600 block 55th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
17100 block 27th Avenue Northeast: Police assisted Bothell police with a K9 regarding a Taco Bell robbery.
7200 block Olympic View Drive: A subject was arrested for reckless driving and failure to obey police.
5030 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
Sept. 3
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
17600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for third-degree malicious mischief and unlawful transit conduct.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for sex offenses.
21000 block Highway 99: A cat was hit by a car.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject reported damage to their vehicle.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a bomb threat.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two males were reported to be physically fighting in the mall.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifter was caught.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A subject who was being detained for a warrant attempted to swallow drugs. The subject was booked into the jail after receiving medical clearance.
56th Avenue West/169th Place Southwest: A subject used an assault weapon in a fight.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for a court order violation.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
