Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 29 – Sept. 3, 2022

Aug. 29

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

1050 block 9th Avenue South: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a domestic violence call.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.

18800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

`9800 block 50th Avenue West: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A second-degree vehicle prowl was recovered.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for operating a vehicle with a canceled title and suspended license.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for reckless driving.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft occurred.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for obstruction and carrying an illegal firearm. Another subject was arrested for multiple warrants.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.

4900 block 180th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

52nd Avenue West/ 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An identity theft was reported.

Aug. 30

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

5900 block 204th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was cited for reckless burning.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Drugs were seized from an individual.

6700 block 162nd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.

200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

21000 block 66th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject attempted to elude police.

Aug. 31

19100 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

17400 block 53rd Place West: A theft occurred.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

6400 block 182nd Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

21000 block 66th Avenue West: A fraud was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

16600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for reckless driving.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence call.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An identity theft was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An identity theft suspect resisted arrest.

Sept. 1

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Shoes were stolen.

19000 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for reckless driving.

17400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

6100 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police responded to reports of a harassment.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18400 block 67th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifter was caught.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for second-degree burglary and for outstanding warrants.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

Sept. 2

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3900 block 190th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

200th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3800 block 170th Street Southwest: A domestic violence report was made.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for eluding police.

18100 block 54th Place West: A seven-year-old’s bike was stolen.

196th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A theft was reported.

20110 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20600 block 55th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

17100 block 27th Avenue Northeast: Police assisted Bothell police with a K9 regarding a Taco Bell robbery.

7200 block Olympic View Drive: A subject was arrested for reckless driving and failure to obey police.

5030 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

Sept. 3

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

17600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for third-degree malicious mischief and unlawful transit conduct.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for sex offenses.

21000 block Highway 99: A cat was hit by a car.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject reported damage to their vehicle.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a bomb threat.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two males were reported to be physically fighting in the mall.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifter was caught.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A subject who was being detained for a warrant attempted to swallow drugs. The subject was booked into the jail after receiving medical clearance.

56th Avenue West/169th Place Southwest: A subject used an assault weapon in a fight.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for a court order violation.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.