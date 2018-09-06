Lynnwood police blotter: Aug. 29-Sept. 3

Aug. 29

A theft was reported in the 68th Avenue West and 190th Street Southwest. Three individuals met for the purchase of a pair of shoes. The two buyers handed over $50 cash, but the seller sped away without handing over the shoes.

An domestic assault was reported in the 4900 block of 200th Street Southwest. One man was booked.

Aug. 30

A theft was reported in the 4000 block of 198th Street Southwest. Several small hand tools, including pliers, were stolen.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Several pairs of sunglasses were stolen, valued at $445 each. Total loss is estimated at $1,388.

A man was issued a citation for urination in public in the 18500 block of 76th Avenue West.

A theft was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Items valued at $109.99 were stolen.

Aug. 31

An assault was reported in the 16600 block of 48th Avenue West. One man cited, booked and released.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 16600 block of 57th Place West.

A burglary was reported in the 4800 block of 200th Street Southwest. Several items, including a video game console, television and ukulele, were broken. The broken items have an estimated value of $750.

Sept. 1

A man was arrested for domestic assault in the 5700 block of 188th Street Southwest.

A burglary was reported in the 18800 block of 76th Avenue West. Tools, valued at a total of $1,100, were stolen.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 18900 block of 29th Avenue West.

A man was issued a citation for reckless driving. He was seen driving over 50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. The driver had also cut through a hotel parking lot to avoid a red signal. He was cited and released.

Sept. 2

A man was arrested for DUI in the 20400 block of 44th Avenue West. The vehicle was seen responding late to a red light, and then took about 10 seconds to go after the light turned green. The driver refused field sobriety tests. A breath test showed a 0.188 percent blood alcohol concentration.

A theft was reported at a store in the 17200 block of Highway 99. Six items were stolen, valued at a total of $100.

Sept. 3

A man was arrested for DUI in the 6200 block of 196th Street Southwest. After failing several field sobriety tests, a breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.262 percent.

A theft was reported at a business in the 4300 block of 196th Street Southwest. Two “wet floor” signs were stolen.

Graffiti was reported in the 6000 block of 168th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19800 block of Highway 99. A wallet containing a driver’s license and gift cards was stolen.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 19500 block of Highway 99. A baby thermometer valued at $52 was stolen.