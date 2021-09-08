Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2021

Aug. 29
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman stole from a business, left through an emergency exit, then propositioned a neighbor with sex to let her hide from the police. She was cited and released.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a harassment report.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
21100 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested for domestic assault and resisting arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
16000 block 60th Avenue West: A subject fired two rounds from a shotgun while chasing subjects, causing noise. The subject was cited and the shotgun was seized.
18600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault occurred.
Aug. 30
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary occurred.
16400 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
148th Street Southwest/Manor Way: The Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted a neighboring law enforcement agency with locating a suspect with an assault weapon.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to an assault at Costco.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A storage unit was damaged at Public Storage.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Nordstrom Rack parking lot.
18800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a collision.
18800 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle collision was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Somerset Village Apartments.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
17000 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 31
18300 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested while attempting to steal a catalytic converter.
21900 block 4th Avenue Southeast: Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Bothell Police Department in tracking a residential burglary suspect.
20200 block 54th Avenue West: A felony theft occurred.
76th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
2800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
17300 block 34th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a married couple. The wife left the location while officers were on scene to de-escalate the situation.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a catalytic converter was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.
19900 block Poplar Way: A theft was reported.
19400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
17400 block Highway 99: A trailer was stolen.
Sept. 1
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
21100 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Old Navy.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated a sex crime.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A warrant subject was taken into custody.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
5300 block 204th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
Sept. 2
19500 block Highway 99: A second-degree theft occurred.
7000 block 208th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
17500 block 62nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a fourth-degree domestic assault.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated a theft and hit-and-run collision.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
20600 block 52nd Avenue West: Multiple school buses were prowled. Nothing was reported stolen.
Sept. 3
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A resident reported being harassed.
18200 block 42nd Place West: A resident reported being the victim of identity theft.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A victim was robbed at gunpoint.
17900 block Ash Way: A disturbance resulted to allegations of an assault.
Sept. 4
5500 block 175th Street Southwest: Police investigated a theft.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary attempt.
16800 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a hair salon.
19600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Bella’s Thrift Store. The suspect was arrested.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A verbal dispute occurred in a parking lot.
17600 block Highway 99: Thefts were reported at multiple businesses.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a theft in a parking lot.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
