Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2021

Aug. 29

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman stole from a business, left through an emergency exit, then propositioned a neighbor with sex to let her hide from the police. She was cited and released.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a harassment report.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

21100 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested for domestic assault and resisting arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

16000 block 60th Avenue West: A subject fired two rounds from a shotgun while chasing subjects, causing noise. The subject was cited and the shotgun was seized.

18600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault occurred.

Aug. 30

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary occurred.

16400 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

148th Street Southwest/Manor Way: The Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted a neighboring law enforcement agency with locating a suspect with an assault weapon.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to an assault at Costco.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A storage unit was damaged at Public Storage.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Nordstrom Rack parking lot.

18800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a collision.

18800 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle collision was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Somerset Village Apartments.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

17000 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 31

18300 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested while attempting to steal a catalytic converter.

21900 block 4th Avenue Southeast: Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Bothell Police Department in tracking a residential burglary suspect.

20200 block 54th Avenue West: A felony theft occurred.

76th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

2800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

17300 block 34th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a married couple. The wife left the location while officers were on scene to de-escalate the situation.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a catalytic converter was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.

19900 block Poplar Way: A theft was reported.

19400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

17400 block Highway 99: A trailer was stolen.

Sept. 1

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

21100 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Old Navy.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated a sex crime.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A warrant subject was taken into custody.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

5300 block 204th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

Sept. 2

19500 block Highway 99: A second-degree theft occurred.

7000 block 208th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

17500 block 62nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a fourth-degree domestic assault.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated a theft and hit-and-run collision.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

20600 block 52nd Avenue West: Multiple school buses were prowled. Nothing was reported stolen.

Sept. 3

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A resident reported being harassed.

18200 block 42nd Place West: A resident reported being the victim of identity theft.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A victim was robbed at gunpoint.

17900 block Ash Way: A disturbance resulted to allegations of an assault.

Sept. 4

5500 block 175th Street Southwest: Police investigated a theft.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary attempt.

16800 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a hair salon.

19600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Bella’s Thrift Store. The suspect was arrested.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A verbal dispute occurred in a parking lot.

17600 block Highway 99: Thefts were reported at multiple businesses.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a theft in a parking lot.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton