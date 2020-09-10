Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 31-Sept. 5, 2020

Aug. 31

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for DUI after reportedly running into the same vehicle twice.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a vice crime reported at Courtyard by Marriott.

18900 block Highway 99: Two guns were stolen during a commercial burglary.

13500 block North Creek Drive: Lynnwood police responded to a vice crime reported at Heatherwood Apartments in Mill Creek.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Hotel International.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: An inventory device was stolen from a store.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at a residence.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to domestic violence-related assault.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was trespassed from Big 5 Sporting Goods.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest at Safeway.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to domestic violence-related assault.

Olympic View Drive/76th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted with a DUI arrest involving a female driver.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen at Fred Meyer.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy. Police said they had information on a possible suspect.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police received a call about a possible attempted burglary at a residence.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman shoplifted from Fred Meyer.

18800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a DUI.

Sept. 1

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported sexual assault involving an underage girl.

4700 block 192nd Street Southwest: A subject was reported in possession of drug paraphernalia.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A juvenile stole beer from 76 convenience store.

5700 block Halls Lake Way: A male stalker was chased off of the victim’s property.

Scriber Lake Road/198th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple traffic violations during a traffic stop.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

Sept. 2

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Lowe’s.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was trespassed from an apartment complex.

17800 block Highway 99: A subject attempted to steal a vehicle from the Mercedes-Benz dealership.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A man was cited for drinking in public. According to police, he had been involved in a previous disturbance.

3600 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest near Manor Market.

21700 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from Jeff’s Auto Repair.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen from Raquet Wood Village Condos.

20400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from a dealership after the subject discontinued making payments on it. The dealership purchased the vehicle back but it was not returned.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for shoplifting from Nordstrom Rack.

Sept. 3

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported at Target.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

18200 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18900 block 75th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for possession of stolen property.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported at T-Mobile store.

20300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for burglary at a Lexus dealership.

18300 block 69th Place West: A utility trailer was stolen from a church.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: The front passenger window of a vehicle was smashed.

21100 block 49th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Hedge trimmers were stolen.

18200 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18100 block 44th Avenue West: A gate surrounding a property gate was damaged.

Sept. 4

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man shoplifted from multiple stores in a shopping complex.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A fight occurred near Mariachi Seattle.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

11600 block Northeast 195th Street: Lynnwood police arrested a warrant subject in Bothell.

21700 block Highway 99: Two male suspects prowled two vehicles and damaged one.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle from Enterprise Rent-a-Car was reported stolen after the renters did not return it.

12800 block Beverly Park Road: A felony theft occurred.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a vice crime reported at Courtyard by Marriott.

17200 block 33rd Place West: Shots were reportedly fired.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a vice crime reported at Courtyard by Marriott.

Sept. 5

21300 block Highway 99: A woman said an unknown subject bought a vehicle from the Lynnwood Carmax using her identity.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant.

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a drug-related crime.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence-related assault.

19500 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence-related assault.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for malicious mischief at City Center.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton