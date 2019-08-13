Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 4-10, 2019

Aug. 4

19500 block Highway 99: Police trespassed a subject from Safeway. The subject was also reported to have had drug paraphernalia.

21600 block Highway 99: The Lynnwood Police Department assisted the Edmonds Police Department with apprehending a robbery suspect.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a felony theft reported at Costco.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Someone attempted to steal a vehicle in the Alderwood Mall parking lot. The lock to the driver-side door was punched out and the steering column was reported to have been taken apart.

17900 block Highway 99: A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle at Seaview Buick GMC and then later recovered.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A traffic stop near JD’s Market led to an arrest for driving with a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlocking device.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A woman reported a man followed her and then grabbed her rear.

17200 block 57th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic argument at a residence.

Aug. 5

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for multiple traffic-related offenses.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested a shoplifting suspect at Kohl’s.

19100 block 60th Avenue West: Police arrested a subject near Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church for trespassing.

19800 block Highway 99: A purse was reported stolen from a locker at LA Fitness. The victim also reported fraudulent transactions on her bank account after the theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Fred Meyer employees reported shoes were stolen from the store.

20700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for shoplifting from Walgreens, possession of two knives and a “small quantity of narcotics.”

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft at Denny’s after guests were reported to have dined and dashed.

7300 block Olympic View Drive: Headphones were stolen at a skate park.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CVS.

Aug. 6

20000 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Edmonds Community College.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. No physical assault was reported.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Someone reported being the victim of an email scam.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a residence.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man turned himself in for a warrant.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: An assault occurred near Augusta Glen Apartments.

Aug. 7

18600 block 36th Avenue West: A man violated a court order against him by his mother.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Joann Fabrics and Crafts.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a robbery near Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.

5300 block 201st Place Southwest:

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. No physical assault was reported.

19800 block Poplar Way: A traffic stop led to a DUI-related arrest.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked at a residence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was arrested for shoplifting at Ulta Beauty.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An inmate in Lynnwood Jail was found with suboxone strips.

5800 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at International Bible Christian Fellowship.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A soundbar was stolen from Best Buy. The suspect was reported to have been driving a rental car.

5400 block 188th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for second-degree assault.

19900 block 40th Avenue West: A woman was reported to be overdosing in the Anna’s Home Furnishings parking lot. She was transported to Swedish Edmonds.

16700 block Highway 99: A juvenile male and female were arrested for a warrant and possession of marijuana, respectively.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was vandalized in the Taco Del Mar parking lot.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was broken into at the Lynnwood Recreation Center and items inside stolen.

Aug. 8

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at CVS. The suspect was said to have run out the emergency exit.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between family members.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walgreens.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet from Seattle was turned into the Lynnwood Police Department.

20500 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at a residence.

Aug. 9

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Alderwood Mall.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at J.C. Penney.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after a man allegedly slapped his girlfriend.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A Bitcoin machine was reported stolen from Alderwood Mall.

19100 block Highway 99: Fraudulent activity was reported at Costco.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Someone reported being stalked.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle was prowled near Lynndale off-leash dog area.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Value Village.

3200 block 169th Street Southwest: Someone reported a man offered to cut the grass for money, then took the money and didn’t do any work.

16800 block 52nd Avenue West: The brake line to a vehicle parked at a residence was reported to have been cut.

Aug. 10

16800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at a residence. One of the vehicle’s windows was rsmashed and packages inside the vehicle were stolen.

4200 block Stonebridge Way: A burglary was reported at Reiki for Living – Marianne Streich.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Bartell Drugs.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.

5300 block 201st Place Southwest: Police arrested a warrant subject.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for theft and additional charges at J.C. Penney.

