Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 4-10, 2024

Aug. 4

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17100 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including failure to transfer a title, were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block 52nd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A special needs child was found at a store without a guardian.

20100 block 61st Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

Aug. 5

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20300 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license and triggering an ignition interlock alert, were reported.

18300 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20300 block Interstate-5: An individual attempted to elude police.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A male with blood and dirt on his clothes attempted to flee while officers investigated a priority assault, constituting obstruction.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: An individual found in possession of a stolen vehicle after a hit-and-run collision attempted to obstruct police and resisted arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 6

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 block 192nd Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Four juveniles were involved in felony theft.

17200 block Highway 99: Threats were made.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

Aug. 7

16700 block 66th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported and a vehicle was prowled.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

19100 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A package containing drugs was found.

20500 block 60th Avenue West: Drugs were found within a police patrol vehicle.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Child Protective Services was contacted.

4100 block 189th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

18700 block 36th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

Aug. 8

168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.

6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.

16700 block Highway 99: An individual opted not to press charges after his coworker pointed a firearm at him.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a felony theft was reported.

3100 block 170th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest after a misdemeanor theft.

3100 block 175th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

17500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 170th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

76th Street Northeast: Police assisted another agency using a K9 tracking unit.

5800 block 177th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported after community property by a resident.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 9

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Threats were made.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: An adult was reported missing.

2400 block Maple Road: A shell casing was found.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.

Aug. 10

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A weapons violation was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving without a valid operator’s license, were reported.

17200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.