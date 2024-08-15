Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 4-10, 2024

Aug. 4
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17100 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including failure to transfer a title, were reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block 52nd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A special needs child was found at a store without a guardian.
20100 block 61st Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
Aug. 5
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20300 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license and triggering an ignition interlock alert, were reported.
18300 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20300 block Interstate-5: An individual attempted to elude police.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A male with blood and dirt on his clothes attempted to flee while officers investigated a priority assault, constituting obstruction.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: An individual found in possession of a stolen vehicle after a hit-and-run collision attempted to obstruct police and resisted arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 6
19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
3700 block 192nd Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Four juveniles were involved in felony theft.
17200 block Highway 99: Threats were made.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
Aug. 7
16700 block 66th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported and a vehicle was prowled.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
19100 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A package containing drugs was found.
20500 block 60th Avenue West: Drugs were found within a police patrol vehicle.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Child Protective Services was contacted.
4100 block 189th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
18700 block 36th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
Aug. 8
168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.
6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.
16700 block Highway 99: An individual opted not to press charges after his coworker pointed a firearm at him.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a felony theft was reported.
3100 block 170th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest after a misdemeanor theft.
3100 block 175th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
17500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 170th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
76th Street Northeast: Police assisted another agency using a K9 tracking unit.
5800 block 177th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported after community property by a resident.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 9
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Threats were made.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: An adult was reported missing.
2400 block Maple Road: A shell casing was found.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.
Aug. 10
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A weapons violation was reported.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving without a valid operator’s license, were reported.
17200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.