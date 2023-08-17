Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 6-12, 2023

Aug. 6
4200 block Alderwood Mall Noulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
21000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3700 block 176th Place Southwest: A court order was violated.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block Highway 99: Sex offenses were alleged at a daycare.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported at Lynndale Park.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 185th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 209th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
19200 block 40th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 7
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was attempted.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block Oakes Avenue: A trespasser with a warrant was apprehended by police.
17900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Sex offenses, including taking indecent liberties and unlawful imprisonment, were reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.
18200 block I5-S: Traffic offenses were reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20000 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Reckless burning was reported.
Aug. 8
196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault in a domestic situation was reported.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault occurred between two individuals in a fight.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Suspicious injuries to an independent living resident were reported.
18300 block Hurst Road: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
7400 block 204th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
4500 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: Illegal dumping was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 9
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Indecent exposure was reported.
17700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported missing.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered and a connected individual with a warrant was arrested.
17100 block 44th Avenue West: A motorcycle was stolen.
20800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft of a license plate occurred.
18300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
Aug. 10
208th Street Southwest / 66th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
21500 block 72nd Avenue West: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 37th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20200 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.
Aug. 11
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.
4600 block 182nd Place Southwest: A court order was violated.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was charged with felony theft and posession of stolen property.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4200 block Alderwood Mall b: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
Aug. 12
16700 block 32nd Avenue boulevard West: Extortion and blackmail were reported.
120 block West Casino Road: Police used K9 tracking to investigate the violation of a no-contact order.
16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
3600 block 170th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Juveniles were caught spreading graffiti.
17500 block Highway 99: An individual with two warrants was arrested in connection with a misdemeanor theft.
20600 block 68th Avenue West: An armed driver was arrested for DUI after a hit-and-run collision.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief resulted in a slashed tire.
17400 block 53rd Place West: An adult was reported missing.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a firearm was stolen.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
21200 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
