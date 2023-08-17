Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 6-12, 2023

Aug. 6

4200 block Alderwood Mall Noulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

21000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3700 block 176th Place Southwest: A court order was violated.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block Highway 99: Sex offenses were alleged at a daycare.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported at Lynndale Park.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 185th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 209th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

19200 block 40th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 7

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was attempted.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block Oakes Avenue: A trespasser with a warrant was apprehended by police.

17900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Sex offenses, including taking indecent liberties and unlawful imprisonment, were reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.

18200 block I5-S: Traffic offenses were reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Reckless burning was reported.

Aug. 8

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault in a domestic situation was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault occurred between two individuals in a fight.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Suspicious injuries to an independent living resident were reported.

18300 block Hurst Road: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

7400 block 204th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

4500 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: Illegal dumping was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 9

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Indecent exposure was reported.

17700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported missing.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered and a connected individual with a warrant was arrested.

17100 block 44th Avenue West: A motorcycle was stolen.

20800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft of a license plate occurred.

18300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

Aug. 10

208th Street Southwest / 66th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

21500 block 72nd Avenue West: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 37th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20200 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.

Aug. 11

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

4600 block 182nd Place Southwest: A court order was violated.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was charged with felony theft and posession of stolen property.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4200 block Alderwood Mall b: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

Aug. 12

16700 block 32nd Avenue boulevard West: Extortion and blackmail were reported.

120 block West Casino Road: Police used K9 tracking to investigate the violation of a no-contact order.

16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

3600 block 170th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Juveniles were caught spreading graffiti.

17500 block Highway 99: An individual with two warrants was arrested in connection with a misdemeanor theft.

20600 block 68th Avenue West: An armed driver was arrested for DUI after a hit-and-run collision.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief resulted in a slashed tire.

17400 block 53rd Place West: An adult was reported missing.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a firearm was stolen.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

21200 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.