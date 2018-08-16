Lynnwood police blotter: Aug. 7-13

Aug. 7

Three commercial burglaries were reported in the area of the 16700 block of Highway 99. They all happened within 30 minutes of each other. In each incident, glass was broken out of the front of the store and cash register drawers were missing. The suspects were captured on surveillance video.

A vehicle stolen out of unincorporated Snohomish County was located in the 3000 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A possible mail theft was reported in the 18200 block of 69th Place West. Several mailboxes were left open down the street. It was immediately unclear if anything was stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West. A social security card, $12 in change and a tray that fits in the center console were stolen.

A robbery was reported at a store in the 3300 block of 184th Street Southwest. Two suspects took a large e-cigarette display case. An employee responded and one of the suspects pushed him. Total loss is estimated around $1,500. The employee was not hurt.

Aug. 8

An arson incident was reported in the 19800 block of 50th avenue West. A vehicle was burned.

A handgun was found near the intersection of Maple Road and Butternut Road. It was turned in to police.

Aug. 9

A theft was reported at a store located in the 2900 block of 196th Street Southwest. A ring valued at $7,599 was stolen. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

A theft was reported in the 20000 block of 68th Avenue West. Three vending machines were broken into, totaling $1,200 in damage, and approximately $400 in cash was stolen.

A shoplifter was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Merchandise valued at $129.99 was stolen.

Aug. 10

A burglary was reported in the 5000 block of 168th Street Southwest. A front door to a business was broken, valued at $400. Nothing appeared to be missing from inside.

A leaf blower was stolen from a truck parked in the 5900 block of 188th Street Southwest. The owner of the leaf blower was performing landscaping tasks in the area at the time, and when he returned to his truck to retrieve the leaf blower, it was missing. The leaf blower is valued at $550.

Two thefts involving the same suspects were reported at a store located in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Several designer glasses frames were stolen and recovered, totaling $2,105.

Two handguns, two boxes of ammunition and three magazines were found inside a vacant apartment located in the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest. It is unknown how long the firearms were there. The apartment manager gave officers a list of tenants for that unit going back three years. The weapons did not have a registered owner.

Aug. 11

A burglary was reported in the 6500 block of 196th Street Southwest. Glass on the front of a store had been broken out and items had been scattered on the floor, but nothing immediately appeared to be missing.

A burglary was reported in the 6800 block of 196th Street Southwest. A window was broken, valued at $700, and $300 cash was taken.

A man was cited and released for drinking alcohol in public in the 6500 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A burglary was reported at a restaurant in the 19300 block of 60th Avenue West. A cash register and tip jar containing $7 cash were stolen, and a window valued at $700 was broken.

A dog was reported dead inside a vehicle parked in the 21600 block of Highway 99. The owner called to report the incident because he was upset and didn’t know what to do. He said he played with the dog at a park, then gave him water and dumped water on the dog’s head. He left a bowl of water in the vehicle and rolled down all four windows to the vehicle about two inches while he went into a nearby restaurant to eat, which took approximately 45 minutes. When he returned, the dog had died. It was 64 degrees outside at the time officers responded.

A shoplifter was reported in the 2800 block of 196th Street Southwest. The suspect was contacted and $357.32 worth of merchandise was recovered.

Aug. 12

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18700 block of 62nd Place West. A cell phone charger and cell phone were taken.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 7200 block of 196th Street Southwest.

Aug. 13

A burglary was reported in the 5300 block of 176th Street Southwest. Several offices in a church there had been rummaged through. A digital safe containing $4,000 in checks, $200 cash and $500 in gift cards, plus a tablet and a key to the Lynnwood Food Bank van were among the items taken. (The van was later stolen and recovered, click here for more information.)

A possible attempted burglary was reported in the 4000 block of 167th Place Southwest. A resident reported having surveillance video of two male suspects entering a back yard, but it did not appear that they made entry to the shed or the residence.