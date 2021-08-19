Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 8-13, 2021

Aug. 8

17200 block Highway 99: A woman reported possibly being assaulted at a party or afterward.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Plato’s Closet.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft and removed from the location.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for theft and a warrant.

20100 block 61st Place West: An assault was reported.

44th Avenue West/Hazel Road Southwest: A vehicle collision occurred.

Aug. 9

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A boyfriend and girlfriend assaulted each other.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A resident said they were being extorted.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was cited for trespassing in Fred Meyer. She was also arrested for a warrant.

21100 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal altercation.

6500 block 196th Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

7200 block 197th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A collision occurred in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

21100 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18500 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

Aug. 10

19500 block 74th Avenue West: A case was referred to Child Protective Services.

6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

17300 block Highway 99: A malicious mischief incident was reported.

3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

Aug. 11

20100 block 61st Place West: Police took a harassment report involving threats to kill.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20100 block 61st Place West: A Ring camera was stolen.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19900 block 56th Avenue West: A felony warrant subject was arrested.

16900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving without an ignition interlock device.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a business.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

Aug. 12

7100 block 192nd Place Southwest: A theft occurred.

6400 block 164th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

48th Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision occurred at an intersection.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police pursued a suspected DUI driver.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Charges were referred for a domestic violence assault.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle windshield and hood were damaged.

19600 block Highway 99: A felony theft occurred.

16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance.

3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen.

19800 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic violation.

19600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for trespassing.

5500 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police investigated a sexual crime involving a minor.

Aug. 13

19100 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft at Fred Meyer.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

17200 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested at Walmart.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

3000 184th Street Southwest: Two suspects loaded five tote bags full of clothing and left in a vehicle.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.

18800 block Interurban Trail: Graffiti was found.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.

19400 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal altercation was reported.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

4500 block 212th Street Southwest: A residence was burglarized.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton