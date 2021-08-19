Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 8-13, 2021

Aug. 8
17200 block Highway 99: A woman reported possibly being assaulted at a party or afterward.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Big 5 Sporting Goods.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Plato’s Closet.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft and removed from the location.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for theft and a warrant.
20100 block 61st Place West: An assault was reported.
44th Avenue West/Hazel Road Southwest: A vehicle collision occurred.
Aug. 9
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A boyfriend and girlfriend assaulted each other.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A resident said they were being extorted.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was cited for trespassing in Fred Meyer. She was also arrested for a warrant.
21100 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal altercation.
6500 block 196th Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
7200 block 197th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A collision occurred in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
21100 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18500 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
Aug. 10
19500 block 74th Avenue West: A case was referred to Child Protective Services.
6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
17300 block Highway 99: A malicious mischief incident was reported.
3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
Aug. 11
20100 block 61st Place West: Police took a harassment report involving threats to kill.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
20100 block 61st Place West: A Ring camera was stolen.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19900 block 56th Avenue West: A felony warrant subject was arrested.
16900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
20200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving without an ignition interlock device.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a business.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
Aug. 12
7100 block 192nd Place Southwest: A theft occurred.
6400 block 164th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
48th Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision occurred at an intersection.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police pursued a suspected DUI driver.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Charges were referred for a domestic violence assault.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle windshield and hood were damaged.
19600 block Highway 99: A felony theft occurred.
16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance.
3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen.
19800 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic violation.
19600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for trespassing.
5500 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police investigated a sexual crime involving a minor.
Aug. 13
19100 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft at Fred Meyer.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
17200 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested at Walmart.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
3000 184th Street Southwest: Two suspects loaded five tote bags full of clothing and left in a vehicle.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.
18800 block Interurban Trail: Graffiti was found.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.
19400 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal altercation was reported.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
4500 block 212th Street Southwest: A residence was burglarized.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
