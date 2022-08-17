Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 8-13, 2022

August 8
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for DUI and third-degree theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft occurred.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Eggs were thrown at the outside of an apartment.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
20800 block 61st Avenue West: A theft occurred.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
16400 block 65th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
August 9
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic violence assault was reported.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
18100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18100 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
2800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was arrested for third-degree driving with a suspended license, their second offense in a week.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet was found.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
6100 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call and ended up making a warrant arrest.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.
184th Street Southwest / Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for illegal dumping and attempting to elude police.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
August 10
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A dog scratched an individual.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle fled police at a traffic stop.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic violence assault was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was caught shoplifting.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license and a trip permit violation.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute.
19500 block Highway 99: A second-degree trespass was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject eluded the police.
3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A second-degree domestic violence call was made.
16600 block 62nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18400 block Highway 99: A massage parlor was found to be prostituting employees.
19900 block 52nd Place West: A theft was reported.
August 11
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A truck was stolen.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was cited and released.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A kid’s bike was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18300 block 46th Place West: Police responded to a hit and run.
6030 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
6030 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of an assault.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18020 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit and run.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
August 12
1900 block Merrill Creek Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A work van was stolen.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called for custodial interference.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for an ignition interlock violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
16400 block 64th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A handcuff and badge were found.
18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of fraud and a theft.
17900 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a robbery at Target. The suspect was caught and arrested.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Seven laptops were stolen.
19500 block Highway 99: A subject reported receiving threats from an individual.
196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
August 13
6600 block 198th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
18800 block 48th Avenue West: License plates were stolen from a vehicle.
6020 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18900 block 55th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
7000 block 210th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
2220 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Police responded to a fourth-degree assault and obstruction of justice.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of an overdosing subject.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
