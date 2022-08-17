Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 8-13, 2022

August 8

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for DUI and third-degree theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft occurred.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Eggs were thrown at the outside of an apartment.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20800 block 61st Avenue West: A theft occurred.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

16400 block 65th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

August 9

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic violence assault was reported.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

18100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18100 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

2800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was arrested for third-degree driving with a suspended license, their second offense in a week.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet was found.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

6100 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call and ended up making a warrant arrest.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.

184th Street Southwest / Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for illegal dumping and attempting to elude police.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

August 10

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A dog scratched an individual.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle fled police at a traffic stop.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic violence assault was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was caught shoplifting.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license and a trip permit violation.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute.

19500 block Highway 99: A second-degree trespass was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject eluded the police.

3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A second-degree domestic violence call was made.

16600 block 62nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18400 block Highway 99: A massage parlor was found to be prostituting employees.

19900 block 52nd Place West: A theft was reported.

August 11

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A truck was stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was cited and released.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A kid’s bike was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18300 block 46th Place West: Police responded to a hit and run.

6030 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

6030 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of an assault.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18020 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit and run.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

August 12

1900 block Merrill Creek Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A work van was stolen.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called for custodial interference.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for an ignition interlock violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

16400 block 64th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A handcuff and badge were found.

18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of fraud and a theft.

17900 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a robbery at Target. The suspect was caught and arrested.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Seven laptops were stolen.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject reported receiving threats from an individual.

196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

August 13

6600 block 198th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

18800 block 48th Avenue West: License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

6020 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18900 block 55th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

7000 block 210th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

2220 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Police responded to a fourth-degree assault and obstruction of justice.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of an overdosing subject.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.