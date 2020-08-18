Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug.9-15, 2020

Aug. 9

5300 block 201st Place Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.

18900 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested after violating a court order.

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: A vehicle was impounded after police reported drug paraphernalia was found inside. The vehicle also had a license plate that police said may have been stolen.

16800 block 48th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Creative Workspace Lynnwood.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Lynnwood Square parking lot.

17600 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to a reported drive-by shooting. No one was reported injured, but there was property damage.

5600 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant after police reported finding drug paraphernalia inside.

20700 block 60th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for criminal trespass at a residence.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was following her.

Aug. 10

6000 block 204th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported and a vehicle stolen.

3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Community Church parking lot.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for warrant. Police also reported finding methamphetamine in his possession.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported garage burglary.

19200 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Embassy Suites parking lot.

16700 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense during a stop.

18700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a drug-related DUI.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: An electric bike was stolen from a parking lot.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Aug. 11

17800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance between a man and a juvenile female. Officers arrested the man for a warrant and the juvenile — who was reported missing out of Seattle — was taken into protective custody.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was assaulted by a juvenile neighbor.

16800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a commercial burglary.

18100 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: An unknown suspect reportedly drilled a hole in the gas tank of vehicle and stole gas.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a drug-related arrest.

19800 block 64th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted an outside agency with a drug-related arrest. The suspect reportedly possessed under 5 grams of methamphetamine.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police arrested a subject on drug-related U.S. Marshal warrants.

Aug. 12

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made an arrest for domestic assault.

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported assault involving two men fighting over $50.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a firearm was reported stolen.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Spirit Halloween was burglarized.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a theft at Target.

Aug. 13

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a DUI driver.

6500 block 192nd Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for prowling a vehicle.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a drug-related arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at Extended Stay America.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A burglary occurred at a cell phone repair store.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

Aug. 14

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

16800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4700 block 168th Street Southwest: A “highly intoxicated” man was cited for having an open container of alcohol in public, after police found him walking in the street.

19800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant after being stopped for illegally crossing Highway 99.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20400 block 56th Avenue West: A window was broken out at a business.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Mailboxes were broken into, but it is unknown if anything was stolen.

21100 block Highway 99: Multiple firearms were found in a rental vehicle after it was returned to Enterprise Rent-a-Car.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated a reported sexual assault involving a child.

Aug. 15

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Two men reportedly stole items from Mud Bay and fled the scene in a blue Ford Explorer.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic violence assault and assaulting a police officer.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Bed, Bath & Beyond.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A storage unit at Public Storage was burglarized.

18300 block Highway 99: Three license plates were stolen from a used car dealership. According to the reporting party, the thefts occurred at some point since February.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: Police investigated a sexual assault after a woman reported being attacked by a man in Scriber Lake Park. Read more about it at Lynnwood Today here.

16500 block 43rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5400 block 188th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for fourth-degree assault.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton