Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 1-21, 2024

Dec. 1

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree domestic violence assault (two counts) was reported.

4500 block 164th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A possible assault was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: An indecent exposure incident was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A juvenile was reported for third-degree theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft/shoplifting was reported.

19600 block Highway 99: A person was cited for driving without a valid operator license and had no ID.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A person was arrested for DUI.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A property was found.

Dec. 2

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A civil dispute was reported.

148th Street Southwest/35th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

2200 block 177th Place Southwest: A person was arrested for DUI and a warrant.

4100 block 176th Place Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

17200 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street West: A person was arrested on a warrant.

20800 block 53rd Avenue West: A person was arrested for physical control of drugs with priors.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft was reported in a locker room.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A bike theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A person was arrested on a warrant.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft at Home Depot was reported.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for child pornography.

168th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A person was arrested on a warrant.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A person was arrested for DUI and on drugs.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A domestic violence incidence was reported

3700 block 196 Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

6600 block 192nd Place Southwest: A fraudulent purchase with a credit card was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A person was arrested on a warrant.

19600 block Highway 99: An attempted robbery was reported.

19800 block 64th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: An ATM theft was reported.

3500 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

Dec. 3

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A trespasser was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect committed third-degree theft and eluded officers.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A lost wallet was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A person was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and transferred to Everett police.

18800 block Northbound Interstate 5: A K-9 unit assisted the county sheriff in investigation of a vehicle for narcotics.

168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A person was arrested on a warrant.

196th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Second-degree assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A person with a warrant was arrested.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Property was found.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A person with a warrant was arrested.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Property was found.

20600 block 52nd Avenue West: Second-degree burglary and first-degree theft were reported.

44th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A suspect eluded an officer.

19500 block Highway 99: A hit and run was reported.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A criminal impersonation was reported.

Dec. 4

4300 block 176th Place Southwest: Officers assisted with Child Protective Services.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A person was reported for a court order violation.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree theft was reported.

5000 block 186th Place Southwest: A domestic violence incident was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: Third-degree theft was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall: Second-degree burglary at a construction zone was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A person was arrested on a warrant and third-degree theft.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A person was arrested on possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree property theft and second-degree identity theft.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported

4000 block 204th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Malicious mischief was reported.

17100 block 38th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19800 block 52nd Place West: An unlawful discharge of a firearm was reported.

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: A fraud bank check and identity fraud was reported.

Dec. 5

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A juvenile was hit by a car in the parking lot of Target. No injuries.

19100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was impounded due to traffic hazard.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Parkway: Lost property was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Parkway: A theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Parkway: A theft was reported.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

Dec. 6

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A person was arrested on a warrant.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Several people were arrested for an organized retail theft.

4700 block 188th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for public indecency and knowingly possessing a controlled substance.

17800 block 46th Place West: A juvenile was arrested on a warrant.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for knowingly possessing a controlled substance.

3000 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic violence incident was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A person was arrested for possession of stolen property.

19200 block 56th Avenue West: A civil argument was reported.

21400 block southbound Interstate 5: Police responded to a collision.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A person was arrested for criminal trespass.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A man refused to leave the light rail station.

17600 block Highway 99: A fraudulent bank check was reported.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A motorcycle theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

Dec. 7

19500 block 48th Avenue West: A person was arrested for knowingly possessing a controlled substance.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A person was arrested for hit and run, DUI, and possession of a controlled substance.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Second-degree assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A property was found.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department on an overdose incident.

6600 block 192nd Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported at Macy’s.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A person was arrested for fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

3700 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police assisted with behavioral health.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A person was arrested on a warrant.

20800 block Highway 99: A person was cited for no driver’s license or car insurance.

Dec. 8

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespassing incident was reported.

202nd Street Southwest/66th Place West: A person was arrested for DUI.

44th Avenue West/204th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for DUI.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A suspect was charged with a controlled substance, willfully setting a fire and possession of dangerous weapons.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A court order was served.

19300 block Highway 99: A citation for unlawful camping was issued.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving without a license and without an ignition interlock.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree malicious mischief, first-degree malicious mischief and felony harassment were reported.

16900 block 36th Avenue West: A DUI and collision were reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

202nd Street Southwest/Highway 99: Third-degree driving without a license was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A person was arrested on a warrant.

Dec. 9

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Illegal dumping was reported.

52nd Avenue West/204th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported. A stolen device was reportedly to used to make purchases.

18600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: A domestic violence incident was reported.

6300 block 185th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplifter was stopped by loss prevention.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic violence order violation was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Officers assisted the fire department with an overdose incident.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: A domestic violence incident was reported. No assault.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: An alleged assault between two employees was reported.

48th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop turned into a DUI arrest.

6300 block 185th Place Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A fraudulent bank check was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested at Sephora.

4000 block 188th Street Southwest: Officers made a behavioral health contact.

18700 block 76th Avenue West: A DUI and collision were reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.

23900 block Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds police.

17200 block Highway 99: Property was found.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Third-degree driving without a license was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A check was unlawfully issued.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

Dec. 10

21100 block Highway 99: Lost property was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A traffic offense was reported.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A wallet was found.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was recovered.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Amphetamines were found in a wallet.

19822 block 50th Avenue West: Police assisted another agency with several sex offense incidents.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Shoplifting from JCPenney was reported.

19900 block Highway 99: Harassment was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for third-degree theft.

Lynnwood (no address was given): Lost property was found.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested and put on remand.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Malicious mischief was reported.

2800 block 184th Street Southwest: Property was found.

Dec. 11

20100 block Cedar Valley: A burglary was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief were reported.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers assisted another agency with containment.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Damage was done at Gold Park

19500 block Highway 99: First-degree trespass was reported.

16900 block Highway 99: A person was arrested for reckless driving and DUI.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: Lost property was reported.

18420 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18420 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Two suspects were arrested on a warrant.

Dec. 12

4800 block 180th Southwest: A dog bite was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Reckless burning was reported.

21100 block southbound Interstate 5: A driver eluded police officers.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.

188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver eluded police officers.

19200 block Highway 99: Second-degree theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Theft and assault were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft from Target was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A credit card theft was reported.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Lost property was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Lost property was reported.

3600 block 156th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies with a drive-by shooting.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect eluded an officer.

16600 block 71st Place West: A dog bite was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested on a warrant.

18733 block 33rd Avenue West: Two people were arrested for second-degree malicious mischief.

5700 block 186th Place Southwest: A court order was served.

Dec. 13

19100 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic violence incident was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Child molestation was reported.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: Officers assisted another agency with a vehicle recovery.

17600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: An illegal bank transaction was reported.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: Juvenile harassment was reported. A firearm was mentioned.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three suspects were arrested for third-degree theft; two were charged with controlled substance possession. One charge was made for possession of a dangerous weapon and vehicle theft tools.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft at Kohl’s was reported.

18800 block 51st Place West: A person was arrested on a warrant.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A person was arrested on a warrant.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A person was arrested on a warrant.

3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: A court paper was served.

7200 block 198th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal argument was reported. One party claimed an assault had occurred.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: An apartment burglary was reported.

100 block 203rd Place Southwest: A stolen trailer was recovered.

17200 block Highway 99: Fourth-degree assault was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two people were arrested for fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A person was arrested for suspicious circumstance and possession of a stolen vehicle.

4700 block 200th Street: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4300 block Stonebridge Way: A person was arrested for DUI.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A court order was served.

Dec. 14

17300 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 175th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A theft from Sephora was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft from Nordstrom was reported.

18100 block 54th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20500 block 68th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A person was cited for driving without a license.

~~~~

Dec. 15

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for fourth-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief.

19200 block 33rd Avenue West: A person was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Unlawful transit conduct was reported.

5800 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported.

5200 block 220th Street Southwest: Eluding an officer was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was reported to be looking over stalls in a women’s bathroom.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A DUI and hit and run were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree theft was reported and a second-degree malicious mischief were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was caught.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported at Nordstrom.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft and assault were reported.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Theft of a Toyota Camry was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

Dec. 16

100th Street Southwest/56th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

6600 block 173rd Place Southwest: An animal complaint was made.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Property was found.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A trespass was reported.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Fourth-degree assault was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Second-degree burglary was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for second-degree burglary, first-degree trespass and knowingly possessing a controlled substance.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A person was arrested on a warrant for third-degree theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A person was arrested for theft and a domestic violence order violation.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

19400 block 48th Avenue West: An unlawful issuance of a bank check was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: Third-degree theft was reported.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: A person was arrested on a warrant.

19719 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A person was arrested on a warrant.

3200 block 172nd block Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

Dec. 17

20400 block 68th Avenue West: An officer assisted with an incident involving Child Protection Services

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for possession of drugs with intention to sell.

16800 block Highway 99: Third-degree theft was reported.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A suicidal subject was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported.

20400 block northbound offramp Interstate 5: Lost property was reported.

17300 block 38th Avenue West: A domestic violence incident was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic violence incident was reported.

18000 block 40th Avenue West: A domestic violence incident was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute between a father and his son was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A person was arrested for knowingly possessing a controlled substance.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A malicious mischief incident was reported.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Several people were arrested on a warrant for third-degree theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A person was arrested for second-degree criminal trespassing.

5800 block 200th Street Street: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A traffic offense was reported.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: A threat was reported.

Dec. 18

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Best Buy.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A person was arrested on a warrant.

21100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with arrest of a person for DUI and failure to stop.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft from Nordstrom was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

Dec. 19

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported. No assault.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: A court order for service was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Property was found.

5600 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

250 block 5th Avenue North: Officers assisted another agency on a case.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

2900 block 284th Street Southwest: A person was arrested on warrants for drug possession, distribution and manufacture.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

16700 block Highway 99: A traffic offense was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An organized retail theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: Third-degree malicious mischief was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: An item was found.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic violence felony harassment and fourth-degree assault were reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree assault and domestic violence were reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A domestic violence incident was reported.

20600 block 56th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

6200 block 211th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services

18700 block 36th Avenue West: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A person was arrested for third-degree theft and knowingly possessing a controlled substance.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made.

19700 block Highway 99: A person was arrested for brandishing a weapon.

19300 block 44th Avenue: A person was arrested on a warrant.

Dec. 20

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A person was arrested for unlawful inhalation.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized retail theft was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic violence dispute was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A person was arrested on a warrant.

44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A subject was stopped, resulting in an assault on an officer. The suspect was located with help from a K-9 Unit.

6300 block 202nd Street Southwest: A person was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Domestic violence and fourth-degree assault were reported.

16800 block 52nd Avenue West: Unlawful issuance of a bank check was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services.

4000 block 188th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services

16400 block 62nd Place West: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services

17600 block 54th Avenue West: Second-degree malicious mischief was reported.

4100 block 191st Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services

Dec. 21

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run was reported.

6700 block 204th Street: Southwest: Fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

19500 block 36th Avenue West: A person was arrested for willfully setting a fire.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A bike was found.

18300 block 41st Place West: A vehicle was recovered.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A person was arrested on a warrant.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.

19000 block Highway 99: A domestic violence assault was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported and the suspect was arrested.

56th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Attempted second-degree theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing.