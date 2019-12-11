Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec 1-6, 2019

Dec. 1
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A display iPhone 11 was stolen from the Sprint store.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A wallet was stolen and credit card(s) inside were reported to have been used at Costco.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the Shell gas station.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A cell phone and credit/debit cards were stolen from a purse at Kohl’s.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
18000 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to an arrest for drug paraphernalia possession. The driver also had a suspended driver’s license.
16600 block Highway 99: A trespass subject was arrested for drug-related charges including possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled in the Courtyard by Marriott parking lot.
4000 block 185th Street Southwest: A residence was burglarized.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest after responding to a domestic violence incident.
17400 block Highway 99: A cell phone was stolen.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to reported prostitution and drug-related incidents at Holiday Inn Express and Suites.
Dec. 2
19700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
208th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence incident.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a court-order violation.
6000 block 204th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.
6000 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence incident.
198oo block 50th Avenue West: The front passenger window of a vehicle was broken.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A potential bullet hole was found in a window and bed at a residence.
4700 block 192nd Street Southwest: A purse was stolen.
16800 block Spruce Way: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
Dec. 3
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject at Northpointe Apartments for violating a court order. The respondent was hiding under a sink.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fraudulent check was used at a business.
6200 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at CarFresh Auto Sales.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for trespassing.
20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported in at Walgreens.
4500 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after he reportedlypunched a stranger in the head at 7-Eleven. The man resisted arrest and had a prior trespass from the store.
Dec. 4
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.
19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle theft occurred outside Trader Joes.
4500 block 200th Street Southwest: Laptops were stolen.
76th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police reported reckless driving led to a hit-and-run collision.
20500 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a physical domestic disturbance.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Designer Shoe Warehouse.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.
17600 block Highway 99: A subject who was arrested for a domestic violence warrant was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession.
19400 block 40th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen from an office and cards from the wallet were used to make unauthorized charges.
21100 block Highway 99: A car from Enterprise Rent-A-Car listed as stolen was recovered in Seattle.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for third-degree theft at Kohl’s. Merchandise from other shoplifts was also recovered.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Kohl’s.
Dec. 5
17500 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A window was broken to gain entry to the vehicle.
19100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police found a DUI driver slumped and unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police located to two individuals slumped in a vehicle. One subject was arrested on misdemeanor warrant.
18900 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3400 block 167th Place Southwest: A vehicle reported stolen out of Shoreline was recovered unoccupied in Lynnwood.
17700 block 33rd Place West: A vehicle was stolen.
20000 block 68th Avenue West: A theft from a locker was reported at Edmonds Community College.
Dec. 6
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Claire’s in Alderwood Mall.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Goodwill.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Sprouts Farmers Market.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Lynnwood Garden Village apartments.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect got into a physical altercation with Lynnwood police at Alderwood Mall.
21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a drug-related incident.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle theft involving a juvenile.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the Shell gas station.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
