Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec 1-6, 2019

Dec. 1

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A display iPhone 11 was stolen from the Sprint store.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A wallet was stolen and credit card(s) inside were reported to have been used at Costco.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the Shell gas station.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A cell phone and credit/debit cards were stolen from a purse at Kohl’s.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

18000 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to an arrest for drug paraphernalia possession. The driver also had a suspended driver’s license.

16600 block Highway 99: A trespass subject was arrested for drug-related charges including possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled in the Courtyard by Marriott parking lot.

4000 block 185th Street Southwest: A residence was burglarized.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest after responding to a domestic violence incident.

17400 block Highway 99: A cell phone was stolen.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to reported prostitution and drug-related incidents at Holiday Inn Express and Suites.

Dec. 2

19700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

208th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence incident.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a court-order violation.

6000 block 204th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.

6000 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence incident.

198oo block 50th Avenue West: The front passenger window of a vehicle was broken.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A potential bullet hole was found in a window and bed at a residence.

4700 block 192nd Street Southwest: A purse was stolen.

16800 block Spruce Way: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

Dec. 3

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject at Northpointe Apartments for violating a court order. The respondent was hiding under a sink.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fraudulent check was used at a business.

6200 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at CarFresh Auto Sales.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for trespassing.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported in at Walgreens.

4500 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after he reportedlypunched a stranger in the head at 7-Eleven. The man resisted arrest and had a prior trespass from the store.

Dec. 4

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.

19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle theft occurred outside Trader Joes.

4500 block 200th Street Southwest: Laptops were stolen.

76th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police reported reckless driving led to a hit-and-run collision.

20500 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a physical domestic disturbance.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Designer Shoe Warehouse.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

17600 block Highway 99: A subject who was arrested for a domestic violence warrant was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen from an office and cards from the wallet were used to make unauthorized charges.

21100 block Highway 99: A car from Enterprise Rent-A-Car listed as stolen was recovered in Seattle.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for third-degree theft at Kohl’s. Merchandise from other shoplifts was also recovered.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Kohl’s.

Dec. 5

17500 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A window was broken to gain entry to the vehicle.

19100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police found a DUI driver slumped and unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police located to two individuals slumped in a vehicle. One subject was arrested on misdemeanor warrant.

18900 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3400 block 167th Place Southwest: A vehicle reported stolen out of Shoreline was recovered unoccupied in Lynnwood.

17700 block 33rd Place West: A vehicle was stolen.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: A theft from a locker was reported at Edmonds Community College.

Dec. 6

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Claire’s in Alderwood Mall.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Goodwill.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Sprouts Farmers Market.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Lynnwood Garden Village apartments.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect got into a physical altercation with Lynnwood police at Alderwood Mall.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle theft involving a juvenile.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the Shell gas station.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

