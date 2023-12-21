Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 10-16, 2023

Dec. 10
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual wanted for suspected theft attempted to elude police.
192nd Street Southwest / 48th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including failure to transfer a title, were reported.
17800 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A burglary was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
33rd Avenue West / 188th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
19200 block 24th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
20600 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle mistakenly reported as stolen was recovered.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
20800 block 70th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Dec. 11
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
200 block 4th Avenue South: A burglary was reported, and police utilized a K9 unit during investigation.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
16700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4500 block 180th Place Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18700 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled during a smash-and-grab attempt.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19500 block Highway 99: A minor was arrested in possession of a stolen vehicle and alcohol after attempting to elude and obstruct police.
20900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block 36th Avenue West: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving on a cancelled title, were reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery and felony assault were reported.
16700 block 55th Place West: Graffiti was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Dec. 12
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: First-degree arson was reported.
36th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: A reckless driver eluded police.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault and theft were reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the individual in it was arrested.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20400 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony vehicle prowling was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Sex offenses were reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported and police made two warrant arrests.
Dec. 13
36th Avenue West / 172nd Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department.
3400 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19100 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted the fire department in an instance of misdemeanor assault.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Stalking was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18800 block 28th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Tenants in a new apartment found a bullet.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
212th Street Southwest / 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Dec. 14
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police arrested an individual in possession of a dangerous weapon for felony theft.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A student at Meadowdale High School was robbed by a gang.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
13200 block Highway 99: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen firearm and vehicle in which one officer was the victim of a misdemeanor assault.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
6700 block 198th Place Southwest: Felony assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
17200 block Highway 99: A trespasser was found to have been in possession of another’s identification.
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block 41st Place West: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including failure to transfer a title, were reported.
18000 block Highway 99: A work van was stolen.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Dec. 15
19000 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3100 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A burglary was reported.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police arrested warranted individuals violating drug laws.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Dec. 16
168th Street Southwest / 44th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.
17800 block 46th Place West: A court order was violated.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
20800 block 17th Avenue S: Police made a warrant arrest.
19600 block Highway 99: Harassment, including threats to kill, was reported.
4000 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Trespassing was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17900 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A minor was found in possession of alcohol.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.