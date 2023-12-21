Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 10-16, 2023

Dec. 10

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual wanted for suspected theft attempted to elude police.

192nd Street Southwest / 48th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including failure to transfer a title, were reported.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A burglary was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

33rd Avenue West / 188th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

19200 block 24th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

20600 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle mistakenly reported as stolen was recovered.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Dec. 11

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

200 block 4th Avenue South: A burglary was reported, and police utilized a K9 unit during investigation.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4500 block 180th Place Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18700 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled during a smash-and-grab attempt.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19500 block Highway 99: A minor was arrested in possession of a stolen vehicle and alcohol after attempting to elude and obstruct police.

20900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block 36th Avenue West: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving on a cancelled title, were reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery and felony assault were reported.

16700 block 55th Place West: Graffiti was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Dec. 12

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: First-degree arson was reported.

36th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: A reckless driver eluded police.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault and theft were reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the individual in it was arrested.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony vehicle prowling was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Sex offenses were reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported and police made two warrant arrests.

Dec. 13

36th Avenue West / 172nd Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department.

3400 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19100 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted the fire department in an instance of misdemeanor assault.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Stalking was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Tenants in a new apartment found a bullet.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

212th Street Southwest / 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Dec. 14

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police arrested an individual in possession of a dangerous weapon for felony theft.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A student at Meadowdale High School was robbed by a gang.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

13200 block Highway 99: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen firearm and vehicle in which one officer was the victim of a misdemeanor assault.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: Felony assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

17200 block Highway 99: A trespasser was found to have been in possession of another’s identification.

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block 41st Place West: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including failure to transfer a title, were reported.

18000 block Highway 99: A work van was stolen.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Dec. 15

19000 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3100 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A burglary was reported.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police arrested warranted individuals violating drug laws.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Dec. 16

168th Street Southwest / 44th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.

17800 block 46th Place West: A court order was violated.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

20800 block 17th Avenue S: Police made a warrant arrest.

19600 block Highway 99: Harassment, including threats to kill, was reported.

4000 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Trespassing was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17900 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A minor was found in possession of alcohol.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.