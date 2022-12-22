Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 11-17, 2022

Dec. 11

18600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a call of an assault with a weapon and attempted kidnapping.

19400 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for reckless driving.

19720 block 48th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.

19900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree attempted theft was reported. The subject was arrested for warrants.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

18400 block 40th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for criminal trespassing.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Multiple fragrances were stolen from Macy’s. The subject was apprehended and detained, and the fragrances were returned to the store.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI, eluding police, three hit-and-run counts and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

7120 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a domestic violence call.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Reports of harassment were made.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police were called for a disturbance in an apartment.

17400 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

20510 block 61st Place West: A juvenile domestic violence assault was reported.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

20720 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

20720 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

Dec. 12

17400 block 53rd Place West: A subject was cited for trespassing.

20430 block 68th Avenue West: Police were called to do a welfare check after a suspected assault.

6500 block 188th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

18820 block Bothell Way Northeast: Police assisted Bothell police with a K9 to track a robbery suspect.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple vehicles were prowled.

194th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.

164th Street Southwest/Manor Heights Road: A subject was cited for driving without an ignition interlock device.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Two bottles of tequila were stolen from Total Wine and More. It was discovered to be the same suspect that had previously attempted to steal fragrances from Macy’s the day before.

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle hit and run.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject for a warrant, one count of trespassing and two counts of third-degree theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17400 block 53rd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20720 block Highway 99: A felony second-degree theft was reported from Walgreens. The subject was apprehended and arrested.

17900 block Ash Way: A theft occurred.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Dec. 13

19020 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

17300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20830 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was vandalized.

19700 block Highway 99: Police were called for an alleged burglary.

20920 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

44th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was cited for driving while their license was suspended.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police assisted South County Fire with an apartment fire investigation.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting at the Sunglass Hut was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft occurred.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

Dec. 14

20720 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20920 block 44th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault were reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18730 block 33rd Avenue West: An assault was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fraud was committed.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of an assault.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19210 block 36th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

Dec. 15

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal dispute was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a hit and run.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for theft.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony organized retail theft was reported.

196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

20410 block 54th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3110 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A catalytic converter was stolen.

17800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of theft and assault.

3220 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A burglary was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A felony criminal impersonation was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of a subject in possession of a dangerous weapon.

17600 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

Dec. 16

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A juvenile felony shoplift was reported.

4720 block 200th Street Southwest: A second-degree vehicle prowl was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A loss prevention staff member was assaulted by a customer.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17700 block 32nd Place West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

Dec. 17

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

6010 block 202nd Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18500 block Beech Road: A subject was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: A verbal dispute was reported.

18700 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.