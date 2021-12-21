Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 12-18, 2021

Dec. 12

19200 block 48th Avenue West: Lynnwood police located a vehicle reported stolen out of King County.

5000 block 188th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen.

16700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

17400 block Highway 99: A man stole a display cell phone from T-Mobile before fleeing in a vehicle.

19800 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported at Fred Meyer.

18900 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to an overdose report.

Dec. 13

18900 block 29th Avenue West: An assault occurred at 24 Hour Fitness. One subject reportedly pointed a gun at another.

18600 block 41st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

17200 block Highway 99: A pot roast was stolen from Walmart.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the QFC parking lot.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant at a hotel.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported at Robin Park Apartments.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject reported being the victim of identity theft.

Dec. 14

21100 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested at a farmers market for theft.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony warrant suspect was arrested.

2509 196TH ST Southwest: A customer gave a rifle round to a hostess at the Old Spaghetti Factory.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

17400 block Spruce Way: A burglary was reported at Spruce Elementary School.

3600 block 192nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

Highway 99/180th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for a possible drug-related DUI.

Dec. 15

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported at an apartment complex.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal altercation.

5600 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported at a location.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the 24 Hour Fitness parking lot.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested after committing a quick change scam.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

5300 block 172nd Street Southwest: A juvenile reportedly ran away.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

20200 block 73rd Avenue West: A Meadowdale Middle School student was arrested for reportedly sending threatening text messages to another student.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

Dec. 16

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A Meadowdale High School student was arrested after bringing a weapon on campus.

17600 block 62nd Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car dealership.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile reported being blackmailed.

4500 block 182nd Place Southwest: A theft and property damage was reported at a residence.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A package was stolen from a front porch by a juvenile suspect. However, their family returned the package avoid the suspect being charged.

Dec. 17

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a retail shop.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at JC Penney at Alderwood Mall.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject told police their identity was used to open an unauthorized Verizon account.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and tools were stolen.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 27th Place West: A residential burglary was reported.

18700 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported at an adult assisted living facility.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a business.

21000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.

17800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy.

17400 block 62nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

Highway 99/188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic occurred.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported at a business.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at H Mart.

Dec. 18

16500 block 60th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fraudulent checks were used at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence related harassment report.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Some reportedly displayed a firearm.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Best Buy for theft, obstruction and resisting arrest.

