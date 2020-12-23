Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 13-19, 2020

Dec. 13
13200 block Meridian Avenue South: Lynnwood PD’s K-9 unit assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with tracking a suspect in Everett who fled from a stolen vehicle.
19600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at a convenience store.
2800 block 182nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported prowled.
19700 48TH AVE West: Police responded to a reported no-contact order violation.
100 block 128th Street Southwest: The K-9 unit assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a narcotics detention involving a vehicle.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a suspicious person call.
20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from an auto body shop.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: The respondent of a no-contact domestic violence court order was arrested. Police said the subject assaulted someone and caused property damage.
5800 block 173rd Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
11600 block Northeast 195th Street: A warrant subject was arrested.
16600 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for drug paraphernalia possession during a traffic stop.
20800 block 70th Avenue West: Two vehicles were prowled and both had their windows smashed.
17900 Ash Way: Alcohol was stolen from a convenience store.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Hampton Inn and Suites.
18300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Pick-n-Pull.
19500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at CVS Pharmacy for multiple felony warrants.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.
Dec. 14
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for violating a court order.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Tools were stolen from a shed.
18600 block 42nd Place West: Mail was stolen.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported a Best Western Alderwood.
19100 block Highway 99: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a verbal disturbance reported between domestic partners.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
Dec. 15
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen at K.C. Martin Automotive Services.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
6400 block 182nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
216th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A vehicle collision occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
17300 block Highway 99: A subject reported a vehicle was stolen along with personal information that was used to commit identity theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A subject did not return a laptop to the Lynnwood Library.
Dec. 16
5000 block 190th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
6000 block 204th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Laurel Terrace Apartments.
5600 block 186th Place South: Police investigated a reported rape.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for domestic assault.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft occurred at a retail store.
Dec. 17
18500 block 60th Avenue West: Police investigated a DUI incident involving a minor under the influence of marijuana.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An iPad was stolen from a T-Mobile store.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occured at Big 5 Sporting Goods.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.
7100 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for a trip permit violation.
4800 168TH ST Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses, including driving without an ignition interlock device and driving with a suspended license.
1800 block 43rd Avenue West: A woman reported her ex was stalking her.
16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
Dec. 18
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject for domestic assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two vehicles were prowled. Police said the incidents appeared to be a “smash and grab” on both vehicles.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police reported finding drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop for an expired trip permit.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Multiple shoplifters were arrested at Ross Dress for Less.
5800 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19400 block Highway 99: A theft occured at The UPS Store.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Zumiez in Alderwood Mall.
Dec. 19
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a possible hit-and-run collision.
5600 block 204th Street Southwest: Police alerted Child Protective Service to a possible case of child abuse.
20100 block 61st Place West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
