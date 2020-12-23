Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 13-19, 2020

Dec. 13

13200 block Meridian Avenue South: Lynnwood PD’s K-9 unit assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with tracking a suspect in Everett who fled from a stolen vehicle.

19600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at a convenience store.

2800 block 182nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported prowled.

19700 48TH AVE West: Police responded to a reported no-contact order violation.

100 block 128th Street Southwest: The K-9 unit assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a narcotics detention involving a vehicle.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a suspicious person call.

20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from an auto body shop.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: The respondent of a no-contact domestic violence court order was arrested. Police said the subject assaulted someone and caused property damage.

5800 block 173rd Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

11600 block Northeast 195th Street: A warrant subject was arrested.

16600 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for drug paraphernalia possession during a traffic stop.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: Two vehicles were prowled and both had their windows smashed.

17900 Ash Way: Alcohol was stolen from a convenience store.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Hampton Inn and Suites.

18300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Pick-n-Pull.

19500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at CVS Pharmacy for multiple felony warrants.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.

Dec. 14

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for violating a court order.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Tools were stolen from a shed.

18600 block 42nd Place West: Mail was stolen.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported a Best Western Alderwood.

19100 block Highway 99: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a verbal disturbance reported between domestic partners.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

Dec. 15

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen at K.C. Martin Automotive Services.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

6400 block 182nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

216th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A vehicle collision occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

17300 block Highway 99: A subject reported a vehicle was stolen along with personal information that was used to commit identity theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A subject did not return a laptop to the Lynnwood Library.

Dec. 16

5000 block 190th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

6000 block 204th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Laurel Terrace Apartments.

5600 block 186th Place South: Police investigated a reported rape.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for domestic assault.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft occurred at a retail store.

Dec. 17

18500 block 60th Avenue West: Police investigated a DUI incident involving a minor under the influence of marijuana.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An iPad was stolen from a T-Mobile store.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occured at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

7100 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for a trip permit violation.

4800 168TH ST Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses, including driving without an ignition interlock device and driving with a suspended license.

1800 block 43rd Avenue West: A woman reported her ex was stalking her.

16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

Dec. 18

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject for domestic assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two vehicles were prowled. Police said the incidents appeared to be a “smash and grab” on both vehicles.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police reported finding drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop for an expired trip permit.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Multiple shoplifters were arrested at Ross Dress for Less.

5800 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19400 block Highway 99: A theft occured at The UPS Store.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Zumiez in Alderwood Mall.

Dec. 19

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a possible hit-and-run collision.

5600 block 204th Street Southwest: Police alerted Child Protective Service to a possible case of child abuse.

20100 block 61st Place West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton