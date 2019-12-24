Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 15-20

Dec. 15

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was detained at Alderwood Mall.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between two parties arguing over the possession of a vehicle.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was conducted.

21700 block 51st Avenue West: Police responded to a reported drug-related incident.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect who was previously reported to have shoplifted that same day was detained for a second time.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two iPhones were stolen from the Alderwood Mall Apple store.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A pair of Beats headphones were stolen from the Alderwood Mall Apple store.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at the Lynnwood Library.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: An apartment was burglarized while the resident was not home.

18400 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s. The stolen merchandise was reported to have been recovered.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Four subjects shoplifted from Ross and then ran out of the store’s emergency exit.

Dec. 16

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at JC Penney.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Bed, Bath and Beyond.

16800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for durg paraphernalia possession.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police contacted at an intoxicated subject walking through a parking lot with an open container.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Christmas presents were stolen from a vehicle.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A phone, wallet and keys were reported stolen and the victim’s credit cards were used.

17200 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

17700 block 67th Place West: A subject told police about received threatening mail from an unknown sender.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested at Fred Meyer.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Lynnwood Garden Village.

Dec. 17

16700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop for expired tags and an altered temporary driving permit.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was cited for theft at Macy’s.

3600 block 164th Street Southwest: Police contacted a subject for possession of drug paraphernalia.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at the Apple store in Alderwood Mall.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Gang-related graffiti was reported at Lynndale Park.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and his niece.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

19100 block 60th Avenue West: Graffiti was found on City of Lynnwood property.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Tools were stolen from a Department of Transportation vehicle while it was parked in the Holiday Inn Express and Suites parking lot overnight.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A washing machine was vandalized at the Whispering Pines apartment complex.

Dec. 18

20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic disturbance where a misdemeanor assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Multiple thefts were reported at Alderwood Mall.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An armed robbery occurred at a Chase ATM located near Fred Meyer.

17000 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

14100 block Admiralty Way: Lynnwood police received an anonymous report about a sex offense that happened 19 years ago.

18700 block 40th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Emerald City Shirts.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A motorcycle was stolen and later recovered.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Rite Aid.

204th Street Southwest/54th Avenue West: Two drivers were arrested after one was stopped for towing the other vehicle.

5000 block 208th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred at Paulson Towing.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A cell phone was reported stolen at IHOP.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A forged check was reported at Lowe’s.

Dec. 19

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Handbags were stolen from Macy’s.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest after responding to a domestic violence incident.

4300 block 172nd Street Southwest: A court-order violation was reported.

4100 block 194th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest after responding to a domestic violence incident.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject who was in custody at the Lynnwood Jail damaged jail property.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police reported finding a firearm on a juvenile who was trespassed at Alderwood Mall.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.

Dec. 20

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man who was initially arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia was later discovered to have 226 oxycodone pills. Police said the man resisted arrest.

5600 block 170th Place Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for misdemeanor assault after responding to a reported domestic violence incident.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Guitar Center.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle collision was reported in the parking lot near Ulta Beauty.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Hampton Inn and Suites.

196th Street Southwest/40th Avenue West: Police responded to a road rage-related assault but the driver left the scene before police arrived. A citation was issued and sent to the driver.

Dec. 21

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Alderwood Mall.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A shoplifter stolen frozen food items from JD’s Market.

17500 block Highway 99: A counterfeit $50 bill was used at QFC.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman stole merchandise from Macy’s.

3800 block 183rd Street Southwest: A previously-reported stolen vehicle was recovered.

189th Place Southwest/68th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance after a group of men who were arguing began to push each other.

16900 block 44th Avenue West: A woman reported her vehicle was stolen after she exited it to help another motorist. The vehicle was later recovered in Everett.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4200 block 178th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked near a residence.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton