Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 17-23, 2023

Dec. 17
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.
7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Obstruction and felony theft were reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18520 block 33rd Avenue West: Obstruction, possession of illegal substances and felony theft were reported.
Dec. 18
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20000 block Cedar Valley Road: A burglary was reported.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3720 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor theft were reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19900 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was purchased in another individual’s name.
Dec. 19
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Obstruction, malicious mischief and felony theft were reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was attempted.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
16500 block 42nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6100 block Park Way: Traffic offenses were reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A trespasser entered a vacant apartment.
17800 block 46th Place West: Felony assault was reported.
6800 block 188th Place Southwest: Child protective services were contacted.
20300 block 60th Avenue West: Child protective services were contacted.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.
17800 block 40th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
20000 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
Dec. 20
5600 block 208th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A dog bite was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.
4100 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Harassment was reported.
20900 block 55th Avenue West:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17800 block 46th Place West: An individual was found harboring a runaway.
3300 block 172nd Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Dec. 21
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Trespassing was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18800 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest after an instance of domestic violence.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
Dec. 22
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block 68th Avenue West Rainier Place: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest:A vehicle was prowled.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including an interlock device violation, were reported.
16700 block Graystone Drive: Extortion was reported.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Sexual assault was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was found in possession of stolen property and charged with misdemeanor theft.
Dec. 23
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21300 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
1400 block Logan Road: Police assisted another agency after a rollover crash involving an intoxicated driver occurred.
6100 block 182nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: Obstruction, malicious mischief, misdemeanor theft and burglary were reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported by a third party.
17800 block 46th Place West: Rape and domestic violence involving a minor were reported.
21000 block 67th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
5400 block 192nd Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.