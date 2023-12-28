Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 17-23, 2023

Dec. 17

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Obstruction and felony theft were reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18520 block 33rd Avenue West: Obstruction, possession of illegal substances and felony theft were reported.

Dec. 18

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20000 block Cedar Valley Road: A burglary was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3720 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor theft were reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19900 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was purchased in another individual’s name.

Dec. 19

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Obstruction, malicious mischief and felony theft were reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was attempted.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

16500 block 42nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

6100 block Park Way: Traffic offenses were reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A trespasser entered a vacant apartment.

17800 block 46th Place West: Felony assault was reported.

6800 block 188th Place Southwest: Child protective services were contacted.

20300 block 60th Avenue West: Child protective services were contacted.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.

17800 block 40th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20000 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

Dec. 20

5600 block 208th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A dog bite was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.

4100 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Harassment was reported.

20900 block 55th Avenue West:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17800 block 46th Place West: An individual was found harboring a runaway.

3300 block 172nd Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

Dec. 21

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Trespassing was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest after an instance of domestic violence.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

Dec. 22

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block 68th Avenue West Rainier Place: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest:A vehicle was prowled.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including an interlock device violation, were reported.

16700 block Graystone Drive: Extortion was reported.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Sexual assault was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was found in possession of stolen property and charged with misdemeanor theft.

Dec. 23

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

21300 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

1400 block Logan Road: Police assisted another agency after a rollover crash involving an intoxicated driver occurred.

6100 block 182nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: Obstruction, malicious mischief, misdemeanor theft and burglary were reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported by a third party.

17800 block 46th Place West: Rape and domestic violence involving a minor were reported.

21000 block 67th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5400 block 192nd Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

