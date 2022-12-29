Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 19-24, 2022

Dec. 19
20510 68th Avenue West: A truck was reported stolen.
19310 block 36th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported at Public Storage.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from DSW was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Gasoline was stolen out of a vehicle.
19710 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic violence call was made from Somerset Apartments.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported from Fred Meyer.
18600 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19000 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
17220 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for attempted theft and outstanding warrants.
17400 block 53rd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18020 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was attempted.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An assault was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18120 block 36th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for first-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree theft and making false statements to officers.
4000 block 173rd Place Southwest: Juveniles kicked a garage door, causing damage.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft from Target was reported.
20820 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary and vehicle prowl was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift occurred.
18110 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
7010 block 201th Street Southwest: A domestic violence dispute was reported.
4110 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft and possessing a stolen motor vehicle.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
20210 block Cedar Valley Road: A vehicle was stolen.
185th Street Southwest / 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
Dec. 20
5720 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
18520 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for reckless driving, obstructing justice and failure to obey an officer.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a residence where a subject was making violent threats.
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5400 block 188th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3110 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A first-degree robbery was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for first-degree robbery, third-degree theft and obstruction of justice.
Dec 21
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft, obstruction of justice and the possession of illegal substances.
5800 block 186th Place Southwest: Police assisted South County Fire with a fire investigation.
7600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a home security system being set off.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A restaurant was burglarized.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
19220 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19900 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
Dec. 22
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift from Hollister was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift from Nordstrom was reported.
6600 block 210th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift from Target was reported.
18310 block Hurst Road: An assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary at Baskin Robbin was reported.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4300 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A work van was reported stolen.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was broken into.
Dec. 23
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
21310 block Highway 99: An identity theft was reported.
18200 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
20720 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft and obstructing justice.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18120 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic violence dispute was reported.
Dec. 24
196th Street Southwest/40th Avenue West: A DUI collision was reported. The intoxicated subject was arrested.
7600 block Beverly Boulevard: Police assisted Everett police with a shooting investigation.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple theft and shoplifting counts.
17530 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported. The store manager was pressured to remove cash from the store’s safe to pay a scammer.
20620 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
17710 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for public urination and assault of a law enforcement officer.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft from Macy’s was reported.
164th Street/Ash Way: A subject was arrested for DUI.
