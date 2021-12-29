Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 19-25, 2021

Dec. 19
10000 block 27th Drive Southeast: Lynnwood police assisted the Everett Police Department.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A potential laptop theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Legos were stolen from Barnes and Noble.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart. Stolen items were recovered.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
18700 ALDERWOOD MALL Parkway: A juvenile stole from Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.
20010 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a wallet was stolen.
17400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
16400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18500 block 42nd Place West: A juvenile reported a sex assault that occurred in the past.
Dec. 20
33rd Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a DUI collision.
16400 block Spruce Way: A domestic assault was reported.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for DUI.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A resident reported being threatened over the phone.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A child was left alone in a vehicle.
19200 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested at a business for disorderly conduct and a warrant.
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at JD’s Market.
16700 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18600 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a DUI warrant out of King County.
3100 block 177th Place Southwest: A theft occurred.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco.
Dec. 21
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
19900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Multiple vehicles were prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot near Nordstrom.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect attempted to steal tobacco products from a Shell gas station and brandished a firearm when confronted by the clerk.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A wallet and car keys were stolen from a men’s locker room at 24 Hour Fitness.
18305 ALDERWOOD MALL Parkway: A subject was arrested in the Target parking lot for domestic assault.
18500 b,lock 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.
Dec. 22
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Ulta Beauty.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported at Nordstrom Rack.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the Costco parking lot.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Ross Dress for Less.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault at a business.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
Dec. 23
196th Street Southwest/50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at a convenience store for a warrant.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the Home Depot.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for attempted robbery.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested at Best Buy for theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5900 block 188th Street Southwest: A commercial business was burglarized.
7500 block Olympic View Drive: A business was burglarized.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a retail business.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: A business was burglarized.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for residential burglary and domestic assault.
Dec. 24
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.
16900 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for a driving offense.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Big 5 Sporting Goods.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for robbery.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
5800 block 180th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Red Robin.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the Fred Meyer parking lot.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Hampton Inn parking lot and items were stolen from inside.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Best Buy.
20400 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Dec. 25
19700 block 24th Avenue West: Police received a report about possible child abuse.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested at Ross Dress for Less for a warrant.
17200 block Highway 99: A vacuum was stolen from Walmart.
19500 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked near a business.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A business was burglarized.
18800 block 46th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Auto King.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.