Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 19-25, 2021

Dec. 19

10000 block 27th Drive Southeast: Lynnwood police assisted the Everett Police Department.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A potential laptop theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Legos were stolen from Barnes and Noble.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart. Stolen items were recovered.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

18700 ALDERWOOD MALL Parkway: A juvenile stole from Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

20010 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a wallet was stolen.

17400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

16400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18500 block 42nd Place West: A juvenile reported a sex assault that occurred in the past.

Dec. 20

33rd Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a DUI collision.

16400 block Spruce Way: A domestic assault was reported.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for DUI.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A resident reported being threatened over the phone.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A child was left alone in a vehicle.

19200 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested at a business for disorderly conduct and a warrant.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at JD’s Market.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18600 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a DUI warrant out of King County.

3100 block 177th Place Southwest: A theft occurred.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco.

Dec. 21

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

19900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Multiple vehicles were prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot near Nordstrom.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect attempted to steal tobacco products from a Shell gas station and brandished a firearm when confronted by the clerk.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A wallet and car keys were stolen from a men’s locker room at 24 Hour Fitness.

18305 ALDERWOOD MALL Parkway: A subject was arrested in the Target parking lot for domestic assault.

18500 b,lock 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.

Dec. 22

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Ulta Beauty.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported at Nordstrom Rack.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the Costco parking lot.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Ross Dress for Less.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault at a business.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

Dec. 23

196th Street Southwest/50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at a convenience store for a warrant.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the Home Depot.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for attempted robbery.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested at Best Buy for theft.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5900 block 188th Street Southwest: A commercial business was burglarized.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A business was burglarized.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a retail business.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A business was burglarized.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for residential burglary and domestic assault.

Dec. 24

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.

16900 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for a driving offense.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for robbery.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

5800 block 180th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Red Robin.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the Fred Meyer parking lot.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Hampton Inn parking lot and items were stolen from inside.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Best Buy.

20400 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Dec. 25

19700 block 24th Avenue West: Police received a report about possible child abuse.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested at Ross Dress for Less for a warrant.

17200 block Highway 99: A vacuum was stolen from Walmart.

19500 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked near a business.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A business was burglarized.

18800 block 46th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Auto King.

