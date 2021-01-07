Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 20, 2020-Jan. 2, 2021

Dec. 20

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A retail theft occurred at CVS Pharmacy.

3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Windows at Alderwood Community Church were broken with rocks.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Lululemon at Alderwood Mall after he was accused of stalking an individual.

17100 block Spruce Way: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for returning to Alderwood Mall after having been previously trespassed.

15300 block Highway 99: The Lynnwood Police Department K9 unit was deployed to assist the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office investigating a commercial burglary.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A subject attempted to break into a vending machine.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

6100 block 173rd Place Southwest: A phone held in a case containing the owner’s debit card and ID was stolen and the cards were reported used at several locations.

4600 block 196th ST Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.

164th Street Southwest/164th Place Southwest: The Lynnwood Police Department K9 unit was called in to assist Washington State Patrol with a narcotics detection during a traffic stop.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

5600 block 178th Place Southwest: A woman said she was assaulted by a man in a vehicle.

Dec. 21

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for a felony warrant out of Seattle. The subject was charged with third-degree theft for the new incident, as well as obstructing and multiple drug-possession charges.

5500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary from a storage container was reported.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: A theft occurred at a retail store.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a drug-related arrest near Designer Shoe Warehouse.

6300 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal disturbance was reported between a tenant and landlord.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at Public Storage.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Perfume was stolen from Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

Dec. 22

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported at a retail store.

17200 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred at Walmart.

4600 block 181st Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while it was idling.

19600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Sprouts Farmers Market.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for a traffic offense.

20800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for DUI.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary occurred.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence report.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Two bottles of liquor were stolen from Fred Meyer.

18300 block 42nd Place West: A boy reported being a victim of abuse. Police did not specify if the abuse was sexual in nature.

Dec. 23

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft, drug possession and obstruction. A juvenile warrant subject was also taken into custody.

200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at CVS Pharmacy.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a felony warrant after police responded to reports that he was causing a disturbance.

3400 block 195th Place Southwest: A commercial burglary occurred.

3000 blocks 196th ST Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Extended Stay America hotel parking lot.

Dec. 24

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made an arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.

196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: Police made a DUI arrest. An assault was also reported at the scene.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot. Nothing was reported stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested at Fred Meyer.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was cited for shoplifting at Fred Meyer.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary at Best Buy Outlet.

18300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for trespassing at Pick-n-Pull.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assault after she slapped a man.

Dec. 25

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A Lego set was reportedly stolen from Barnes and Noble.

3720 196TH ST Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic violence assault.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Ross Dress for Less. Stolen items were valued at $1,000.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple domestic violence-related charges including assault and malicious mischief.

Dec. 26

3900 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to an armed robbery involving a knife reported at a convenience store. The suspect stole all of the money from the register and six packs of Newport cigarettes.

Dec. 27

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested near Lynnwood Crossroads.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reportd at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Nordstrom Rack for theft and a felony warrant. The suspect was also trespassed.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Silver Creek Family Church parking lot.

17200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for DUI.

20300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a Lexus car dealership.

Dec. 28

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.

4900 block 192nd Street Southwest: A juvenile reported being sexually assaulted.

6700 block 182nd Street Southwest: Police responded to noise complaints involving fireworks.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery occurred at Best Buy.

6900 block 216th Street Southwest: A man used a forged credit card to buy a new engine for his vehicle. Witnesses saod he then attempted to hit a store employee with his car to leave the scene.

Dec. 29

19900 block 44th Avenue West: An attempted burglary was reported at a vitamin shop.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary occurred at the Elks Lodge.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled while parked in a public parking lot.

5900 block 186th Place SouthwesT: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block Highway 99: A storage unit at CubeSmart Self Storage was burglarized.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary occurred at Union 76 convenience store.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco.

4200 block Stonebridge Way: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

Dec. 30

5200 block 173rd Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for a third-degree drug paraphernalia possession charge after police responded to an initial theft report.

17000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested at a Volvo dealership for theft and obstruction.

19500 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for misdemeanor assault.

4200 block Stonebridge Way: A subject was arrested for violating a court-issued, no-contact order.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested at Target for threatening store employees. Police also said the subject resisted arrest.

18800 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a DUI arrest.

Dec. 31

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A man threatened another man with a shotgun during a confrontation in the Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes parking lot. Witnesses said the man aimed the weapon at the other man, who reportedly said, “Pull the trigger.” No shots were reported to have been fired.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded a domestic violence assault. However, police said the victim was uncooperative.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled at U-Haul Storage.

21600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at an auto shop.

Jan. 1, 2021

3300 block 167th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a court order.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A man threatened to kill to strangers at Wilcox Park.

5500 block Firwood Drive: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

19100 block 49th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4500 block 194th Street Southwest: Police assisted an elderly woman found confused and walking the streets at 3 a.m. According to police, she had wandered out of an assisted living residence at Plaza 44 Apartments. She was transported back to her residence. According to police, this is not the first time the woman has wandered away from her residence unbeknownst to the complex management.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for assault.

21700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop.

19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft occurred at a retail store.

19200 block 49th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a possible robbery and sexual assault reported near Walgreens Pharmacy.

Jan. 2

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A laptop was stolen from Costco.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. However, no physical assault was reported.

17800 block 40th Place West: A vehicle was prowled and multiple items were stolen from inside.

