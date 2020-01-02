Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 22-28, 2019

Dec. 22

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported at Veterinary Specialty Center of Seattle.

20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a drug-related incident at Super 8, located at the former Rodeo Inn, where illegal drugs were reported to have been found.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police reported criminal trafficking of illegal drugs near Alderwood Mall.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An attempted burglary was reported at a coffee stand.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was taken into custody at Goodwill.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: An unreported stolen vehicle was recovered.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a misdemeanor assault.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifted from a store in Alderwood Mall.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall.

7300 block Olympic View Drive: Graffiti was reported on the bathroom structure at the Lynndale Park skating park.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at the Apple store at Alderwood Mall.

5600 block 204th Street Southwest: Coins were reported stolen from washer and dryer in a laundry room.

6900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest led to additional drug-related charges.

17200 block 57th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

3800 block 164th Street Southwest: A residential burglary occurred.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled near Edgewood North Apartments.

Dec. 23

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall led to additional drug-related charges.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Best Western Alderwood parking lot.

17400 block Highway 99: Police conducted a traffic stop involving a vehicle occupied by five minors. None of them had a driver’s license and one of them was in possession of marijuana and alcohol. The vehicle was reportedly belonged to one of the minor’s parents. They were released to the custody of their parents or another responsible adult.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Ross Dress for Less.

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: Two occupants of a reportedly stolen vehicle were arrested for various misdemeanor and felony charges.

18700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at 7-Eleven.

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle wasn’t returned to Hertz Car Rental.

Dec. 24

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Ulta Beauty.

18300 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Pick-and-Pull Lynnwood.

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to an assault after a man was reportedly bitten by a woman.

19600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at the 76 gas station.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at the Apple store at Alderwood Mall.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: The front driver-side window of a vehicle was damaged.

Dec. 25

5500 block 176th Street Southwest: Mail was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported near Fred Meyer.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered near Alderwood Mall.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest near Alderwood Mall.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A door at City Center Apartments was set on fire.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A window was broken at a residence.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

3900 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police arrested a subject who was reportedly assaulted multiple family members.

Dec. 26

16800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Chuck E Cheese.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: A felony assault occurred.

18200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A commercial burglary was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walgreens. Police reported having possible information on the subject.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

19100 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Shannon Towing.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested at Kohl’s.

Dec. 27

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle reported stolen out of Marysville was recovered at Alderwood Mall.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect at JCPenney in Alderwood Mall attempted to run from mall security. The suspect was also reported to have a felony warrant.

17600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for a felony Department of Corrections warrant.

16700 block 32nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic assault.

Dec. 28

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested near Kohl’s for narcotics possession.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at the Apple store in Alderwood Mall.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for felony theft from the Apple store and Macy’s at Alderwood Mall. The subject was also reported to have two warrants.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A store employee at Alderwood Mall reported having a cell phone stolen.

17200 block Highway 99: A previously reported stolen vehicle was recovered in the Walmart parking lot.

