Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 22-28, 2024

Dec. 22

19800 block 64th Avenue West: Possession of dangerous weapons reported.

6900 block 212th Street Southwest: Disorderly conduct reported.

3200 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft reported.

17700 block Highway 99: Motor vehicle theft reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property reported.

20900 block 61st Avenue West: Arrest made for Department of Corrections warrant, possesion of controlled substance.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Arrest made for possession of legend drug, theft, warrant.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: DUI reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree theft reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree theft reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Midemeanor theft reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Domestic violence harassment was reported.

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence reported.

180th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

Dec. 23

17300 block Highway 99: Fourth-degree assault was reported.

6200 block 204th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Driving with a suspended license in the third degree reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen e-bike was reported on Craigslist.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 168th Street Southwest: Second-degree theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Third-degree theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block Highway 99: A behavioral health contact was made.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree theft was reported.

5800 block 20th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported.

5000 block 190th Street Southwest: Second-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degre burglary was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested.

500 block 128th Street Southwest: Lynnwood PD K-9 assisted another agency.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18800 block Highway 99: Fraud was reported

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was made.

Dec. 24

18305 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18000 block 40th Avenue West: Vehicle prowl and mail theft were reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony shoplifting from Macy’s was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

201st Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstances reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, possession of controlled substances reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

183000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest was made.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Shoplifting from Target reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fugitive was arrested for a warrant out of Kansas.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Harrassment was reported.

17000 block 38th Avenue West: Reckless endangerment was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

6100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was recovered with a stolen plate and an obscured VIN.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree juvenile theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

Dec. 25

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft reported

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft, obstruction of a law enforcement officer reported.

5900 block 186th Place West: Police conducted a welfare check.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft of headphones was reported from Best Buy.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft and obstruction of a law enforcement officer were reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Arrest for third-degree theft and a warrant were reported.

18600 block 33rd Aenue West: Shoplifting from JC Penney was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made.

3300 block Rucker Avenue: Lynnwood PD K-9 assisted another agency with an attempted burglary,

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Attempted theft was reported.

3600 block 190th Place Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.

3900 block 152nd Street Northeast: Lynnwood PD K-9 assisted another agency with a second-degree attempted burglary.

19500 block Highway 99: First-degree criminal trespass and knowingly possessing a controlled substance was reported.

7009 block 212th Street Southwest: Lynnwood PD K-9 assisted another agency with a bank robbery.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Second-degree criminal trespass was reported.

Dec. 26

200th Street Southwest/50th Avenue West: A DUI was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Third-degree domestic violence was reported

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Brandishing a weapon was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

13300 block Interstate 5 Southbound: Lynnwood PD assisted Washington State Patrol with a DUI.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A behavior health contact was made.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A BECU ATM by Whole Foods was broken into.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault on law enforcement was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made.

Dec. 27

3200 block 169th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 211th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Driving with a suspended license in the second degree and making false statements was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Unlawful transit conduct/trespass/resisting arrest reported.

18600 block Highway 99: DUI was reported.

19100 block 68th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three counts of third-degree were reported.

Cypress Way/204th Street Southwest: Property was found.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

5100 block 200th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two counts of third-degree theft were reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree theft and a warrant arrest were reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

18000 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic violence assault reported.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: An assault was reported

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Police assisted fire with an overdose.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made.

17800 block 46th Place West: A behavioral health contact was made.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

Dec. 28

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.

20200 block Highway 99: Possession of a stolen vehicle and fraud were reported.

5700 block 212th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police provided assistance with a fire call.

6000 block 190th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: DUI/physical control was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: Third-degree theft was reported.

20300 block 44th Avenue West: Police obsstruction, dangerous weapon and unlawful camping were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree theft was reported.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.