Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 24-29, 2023

Dec. 24

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

16900 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault with sexual motivations was reported.

212th Street Southwest / 52nd Avenue West: An individual attempted to obstruct police.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 178th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to obstruct police.

21300 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5000 block 190th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.

19500 block Highway 99: A trespasser attempted to elude police.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Dec. 25

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block 74th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18200 block 33rd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision initiated by a vehicle with its license plate covered occurred.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported. A male suspect stated that God told him to do it.

18400 block 43rd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made two warrant arrests after a misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including reckless driving, were reported.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

Dec. 26

21200 block 66th Avenue West: A driver with a suspended license was arrested for DUI after a hit-and-run collision.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5600 block 178th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary attempt was reported.

19900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

20600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

16500 block 58th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: An instance of felony malicious mischief was reported.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

Dec. 27

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled, and misdemeanor theft was reported.

16400 block 65th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: An individual who attempted to obstruct police was also charged with attempting to elude and brandishing a weapon.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

16500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 181st Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 202nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3500 block 174th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.

16600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

Dec. 28

16800 block 48th Avenue West: Threats were reported.

3000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A dental business had their window shattered.

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

48th Avenue West / 188th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18600 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including attempting to elude police, were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

17300 block Spruce Way: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 169th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4300 block 175th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block 33rd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

Dec. 29

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two trespassers were charged with resisting arrest and possession of stolen property.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

Highway 99 / 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6600 block 214th Street Southwest: A collision occurred when an individual who had been shot in Seattle was driving.

19100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

5800 block 172nd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.