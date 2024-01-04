Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 24-29, 2023

Dec. 24
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
16900 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault with sexual motivations was reported.
212th Street Southwest / 52nd Avenue West: An individual attempted to obstruct police.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 178th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to obstruct police.
21300 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
5000 block 190th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.
19500 block Highway 99: A trespasser attempted to elude police.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Dec. 25
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block 74th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18200 block 33rd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision initiated by a vehicle with its license plate covered occurred.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported. A male suspect stated that God told him to do it.
18400 block 43rd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made two warrant arrests after a misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including reckless driving, were reported.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
Dec. 26
21200 block 66th Avenue West: A driver with a suspended license was arrested for DUI after a hit-and-run collision.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5600 block 178th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary attempt was reported.
19900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
20600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
16500 block 58th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: An instance of felony malicious mischief was reported.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
Dec. 27
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled, and misdemeanor theft was reported.
16400 block 65th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: An individual who attempted to obstruct police was also charged with attempting to elude and brandishing a weapon.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
16500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 181st Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 202nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3500 block 174th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.
16600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
Dec. 28
16800 block 48th Avenue West: Threats were reported.
3000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A dental business had their window shattered.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
48th Avenue West / 188th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18600 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including attempting to elude police, were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
17300 block Spruce Way: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 169th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4300 block 175th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block 33rd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
Dec. 29
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two trespassers were charged with resisting arrest and possession of stolen property.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
Highway 99 / 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6600 block 214th Street Southwest: A collision occurred when an individual who had been shot in Seattle was driving.
19100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
5800 block 172nd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20000 block 68th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.