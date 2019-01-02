Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 25-30, 2018

Dec. 25

6200 block of 208th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia after a man discovered her sitting in his brother’s stolen van. The van had recently been spray painted black. She was also in possession of an identification card, driver’s license, debit and multiple credit cards not matching her name.

4900 block of 200th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for violating a restraining order against her by her ex-husband. She showed up at his residence while he was home with his wife and daughter. The order extended to his residence and his daughter, who was present.

4800 block of 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. The man told the arresting officer he was “dope sick” and was preparing to use heroin.

19500 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant out of Seattle for a narcotics violation and a misdemeanor warrant our of Bellevue for theft.

5700 block of 172nd Place Southwest: Police found a hatchet with burn marks on it. The handle of the hatchet was brown wood with leather inlays. Police estimated its value to be $50.

Dec. 26

3100 block of 196th Street Southwest: Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the Lowe’s parking lot. Police traced the stolen vehicle back to a report out of Mountlake Terrace. Damage had been done to the ignition system and the license plates had been removed and put inside the vehicle.

2100 block of 196th Street Southwest: A Gale Contractor Services employee reported someone stole two 50-pound propane tanks from a locked cage. The cage’s metal door had been cut through. The combined value of the tanks was $750.

18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman reported her wallet missing. She last recalled having it in her possession when leaving Target. The wallet contained multiple credit cards, various identification cards, a concealed-weapons permit, gift cards and a work paycheck.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: A man stole two LA Lakers jerseys from Sheik Shoes, valued at $260.

5900 block of 188th Street Southwest: A man reported a vehicle prowl at Washington Glass and Glazing. The van was parked on the west side of the building. The driver’s side window had been broken and a camera valued at $400 had been stolen. The cost to repair damage to the van was estimated to be $700.

3000 block of 196th street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant out of Skagit County for controlled substance possession. After she was arrested, police found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in her possession.

19800 block of 50th Ave West: A man reported his work van had been prowled at the beginning of December. The man said three Bostitch roofing guns (model NR-46), a Hitachi framing gun and a SkilSaw had been stolen. The combined value of the stolen items was $860.

Dec. 27

3600 block of 174th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for three felony warrants and a misdemeanor warrant. The man attempted to flee police custody. After his arrest, police found drug paraphernalia and 39 oxycodone pills.

3200 block of 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for stealing three North Face vests and nine North Face jackets from Nordstrom. The combined value of the stolen merchandise was $2,778.

20200 block of 54th Avenue West: A woman reported her car had been keyed. The damage extended from the rear passenger-side door to the front passenger-side door.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: A man reported his front and rear license plates had been stolen from his vehicle while he was shopping.

17300 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for fraud after trying to cash a stolen check at Bank of America. Once in police custody, officers found multiple forms of identification cards, multiple bank cards, multiple account numbers and drug paraphernalia. She was with a man who was also arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

20800 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for stealing from a man she would occasionally stay with. The man’s video surveillance footage showed her and an unidentified boyfriend entering his home on multiple occasions and stealing scratch-off tickets, $150 in cash from his wallet, a machete, $10 in coins and a laptop. The combined value of the stolen items was $355.

Dec. 28

18900 block of 29th Avenue West: A man reported his backpack was stolen from 24 Hour Fitness. The red Valley Basketball backpack contained a fob key for his 2016 Toyota Avalon, Nike basketball shoes and a Champion t-shirt. The combined value of the stolen items was $325.

18600 block of Highway 99: A man was cited for reckless burning outside of a business. The man removed trash from a trash can, placed it on the sidewalk and lit the fire 5 feet from the business’s front door.

5500 block of 169th Place West: A woman filed a fraud report after someone opened a Verizon account in her name. She said someone had previously attempted to open an AT&T account in her name. The Verizon account had been created in September 2017. Charges for the account were $3,821.

Dec. 29

20500 block of 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm after police responded to a disturbance at Evergreen Recovery. The man became agitated after being refused admittance. Once in custody, the man provided a false name to the police and was found to have drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and multiple blue pills he said were “oxy(codone) mixed with Fentanyl.” The pills were sent for lab testing to confirm the presence of Fentanyl.

3800 block of 190th Place Southwest: Two men were arrested when police responded to a burglary in progress. The men attempted to flee the scene, but were apprehended by police.

5800 block of 176th Street Southwest: A man reported his garage had been broken into and his mountain bike was stolen. He said his garage was a locked at the time of the burglary.

18700 block of 33rd Avenue West: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled while she was shopping at the mall with her husband. Her front passenger-side door had been smashed and her wallet, black Michael Kors purse and wedding ring were stolen. The wedding ring is custom-made, white gold with a rose-gold center stone and an offset diamond. The combined value of the stolen items was $3,500.

Dec. 30

4900 block of 196th Street Southwest: A woman reported fraud after receiving a call from an anonymous person over her work phone saying her place of employment (Taco Bell) needed to pay $1,800 for new cameras. She sent $1,000 via CVS.

4700 block of 176th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle stolen from his parking spot at Lynnwood Garden Village Apartments. He said the silver, 1997 Nissan pickup did not have anything of significant value inside.

19200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man reported fraud after an account was opened at Best Buy using his information. The account was opened on Dec. 17 and $1,490.39 was charged to the account.

6000 block of 176th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant and driving with a suspended license.

17200 block of Highway 99: A man and woman were arrested for shoplifting from Value Village. The combined total of items stolen was $100. Once in police custody, police discovered the woman had multiple warrants out of Everett, Lynnwood and Marysville. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a legend drug violation.

