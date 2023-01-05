Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 25-31, 2022

Dec. 25
18520 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for making false statements to officers.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a couple who had just broken up and wanted their property back from one another.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: A domestic violence call was made.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
Dec. 26
17300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
76th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI and a vehicular assault.
4020 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A felony organized retail theft was reported.
16700 block Highway 99: Reports of harassment and theft were made.
5300 block 172nd Street Southwest: A verbal dispute was reported.
17000 block 32nd Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A report of graffiti on personal property was made.
16700 block 58th Place West: A theft was reported.
182nd Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4810 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
Alderwood Mall Parking Lot: A theft was reported from a vehicle.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
5700 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
20620 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.
21300 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
189th Street Southwest/55th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
Dec. 27
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift from Barnes & Noble was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted South County Fire with a fire investigation.
208th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
4020 block 198th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18910 block 65th Place West: A burglary was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police were called to the scene of an intense argument between two juveniles.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19820 block 50th Avenue West: Reports of a runaway juvenile were made.
19210 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
4500 block 180th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported.
Dec. 28
19320 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled at the Hampton Inn.
5200 block 191st Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for criminal trespassing.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A burglary from a resident’s storage shed was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary from an accounting office was reported.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4800 block 194th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
16700 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
17300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
Dec. 29
2800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a vehicle collision and arrested one subject for warrants.
18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A storage locker was burglarized.
5220 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
5000 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
19800 block 48th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
20410 block 53rd Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.
Dec. 30
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.
20830 block 52nd Avenue West: A USPS mailbox was damaged.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft from Best Buy was reported.
19700 block Scriber Lake Road: A subject was arrested for DUI.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A lost wallet was found.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: An attempted theft at JCPenney was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault at the mall was reported.
20000 block 64th Avenue West: An identity theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18300 block 42nd Place West: An assault was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18100 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
Dec. 31
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police attempted to arrest a subject with warrants but the subject fled.
6800 block 188th Place Southwest: A subject was cited for the unlawful discharge of a firearm.
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing justice.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A verbal dispute was reported.
18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for felony theft with intent to resell the items and obstructing justice.
6700 block Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.