Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 25-31, 2022

Dec. 25

18520 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for making false statements to officers.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a couple who had just broken up and wanted their property back from one another.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: A domestic violence call was made.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

Dec. 26

17300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

76th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI and a vehicular assault.

4020 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A felony organized retail theft was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: Reports of harassment and theft were made.

5300 block 172nd Street Southwest: A verbal dispute was reported.

17000 block 32nd Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A report of graffiti on personal property was made.

16700 block 58th Place West: A theft was reported.

182nd Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4810 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

Alderwood Mall Parking Lot: A theft was reported from a vehicle.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

5700 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

20620 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.

21300 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

189th Street Southwest/55th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

Dec. 27

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift from Barnes & Noble was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted South County Fire with a fire investigation.

208th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

4020 block 198th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18910 block 65th Place West: A burglary was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police were called to the scene of an intense argument between two juveniles.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19820 block 50th Avenue West: Reports of a runaway juvenile were made.

19210 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

4500 block 180th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported.

Dec. 28

19320 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled at the Hampton Inn.

5200 block 191st Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for criminal trespassing.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A burglary from a resident’s storage shed was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary from an accounting office was reported.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4800 block 194th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

17300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

Dec. 29

2800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a vehicle collision and arrested one subject for warrants.

18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A storage locker was burglarized.

5220 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

5000 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

19800 block 48th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20410 block 53rd Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.

Dec. 30

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.

20830 block 52nd Avenue West: A USPS mailbox was damaged.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft from Best Buy was reported.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: A subject was arrested for DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A lost wallet was found.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: An attempted theft at JCPenney was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault at the mall was reported.

20000 block 64th Avenue West: An identity theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block 42nd Place West: An assault was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18100 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

Dec. 31

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police attempted to arrest a subject with warrants but the subject fled.

6800 block 188th Place Southwest: A subject was cited for the unlawful discharge of a firearm.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing justice.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A verbal dispute was reported.

18300 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for felony theft with intent to resell the items and obstructing justice.

6700 block Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.