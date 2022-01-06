Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 26, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022

Dec. 26
17900 block Ash Way: A woman was arrested for a warrant.
Dec. 27
18800 block 46th Avenue West: A person tased their cousin during an argument.
5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance.
18800 block Highway 99: A driver involved in collision was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
Dec. 28
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A disturbance occurred.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
Dec. 29
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
16900 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject stole from The Home Depot. Police referred him to the LEAD program.
20300 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
Dec. 30
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.
19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at LA Fitness.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A McDonald’s employee accused a coworker of making under-the-radar threats.
7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.
20300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at AutoZone Auto Parts.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A burglary was reported at a senior living facility.
Dec. 31
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: An unidentified woman broke a window at a hotel.
5700 block 207th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at PetSmart.
7100 block 188th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the LA Fitness parking lot.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
22000 block 64th Avenue West: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for a felony warrant during a traffic stop.
148th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
Jan. 1
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a retail business.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: Police investigated a cold burglary report.
18601 33RD AVE West: A theft was reported at J.C. Penney at Alderwood Mall.
19000 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for a traffic offense.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
16700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
2100 block 164th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
