Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 26, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022

Dec. 26

17900 block Ash Way: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

Dec. 27

18800 block 46th Avenue West: A person tased their cousin during an argument.

5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance.

18800 block Highway 99: A driver involved in collision was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

Dec. 28

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A disturbance occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

Dec. 29

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

16900 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject stole from The Home Depot. Police referred him to the LEAD program.

20300 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

Dec. 30

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.

19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at LA Fitness.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A McDonald’s employee accused a coworker of making under-the-radar threats.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

20300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at AutoZone Auto Parts.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A burglary was reported at a senior living facility.

Dec. 31

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: An unidentified woman broke a window at a hotel.

5700 block 207th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at PetSmart.

7100 block 188th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the LA Fitness parking lot.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

22000 block 64th Avenue West: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for a felony warrant during a traffic stop.

148th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

Jan. 1

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a retail business.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: Police investigated a cold burglary report.

18601 33RD AVE West: A theft was reported at J.C. Penney at Alderwood Mall.

19000 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for a traffic offense.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

16700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

2100 block 164th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

