Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 29, 2019-Jan. 4, 2020

Dec. 29

20101 block 66th Place West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

7100 block 191st Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

16800 block Highway 99: A juvenile reportedly stole a beer from 7-Eleven and was contacted by police after trying to run from the scene.

4100 block 167th Drive Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services reported a possible sex crime.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifted from Alderwood Mall.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect shoplifted from Best Buy and assaulted the store manager after being confronted. Later, the suspect was located in a vehicle by police and fled from officers.

17200 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from Walmart.

3800 block 169th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police conducted a warrant arrest.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

44th Avenue West/184th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police conducted a warrant arrest.

17800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

20600 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A cell phone was stolen.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Total Wine, Spirits, Beer and More.

Dec. 30

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Hobby Lobby.

19400 block 33rd Avenue West: A construction site was burglarized.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

480o block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at JD’s Market.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Ulta Beauty.

17000 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of fraudulent activity at Sandberg Volvo Cars.

Dec. 31

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a drug-related incident where paraphernalia was located.

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance involving a juvenile.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a burglary at Walmart.

19600 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported at 76 gas station.

2600 block Maple Road: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

221200 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

18600 block 70th Avenue West: A theft occurred at a residence.

6000 block 172nd Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported in a neighborhood.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

Jan. 1

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest near Olympus Spa.

3000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a felony theft after tools were stolen.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A felony warrant subject was arrested.

19900 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence after he assaulted his wife after a New Year’s party.

20700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Walgreens.

17300 block 37th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

Jan. 2

17700 block Highway 99: The occupant of a vehicle was arrested for warrants and other drug-related charges.

20300 block Highway 99: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.

20500 block 60th Avenue West: A juvenile was cited for driving without a driver’s license during a traffic stop.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a window was broken. The suspect fled in another car.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a reported prostitution and drug-related incident at Homewood Suites by Hilton.

Dec. 3

19900 block 28th Avenue West: Two people were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault after roommates got into a fight.

3700 block 176th Place Southwest: A woman reported seeing a man’s shadow inside her home.

200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: A theft occurred at residence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A cell phone was stolen at Alderwood Mall.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Copper was stolen after a construction site was broken into.

Jan. 4

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a felony theft after a ring was reported stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Ulta Beauty.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A rock was thrown through a window.

4300 block 179th Place Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft occurred at Kohl’s.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was cited and released at Fred Meyer.

17900 block 41st Place West: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested in the laundry room at an apartment complex.

20500 block Highway 99: A suspect in a hit and run fled from the scene on foot.

20700 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Rodeo Inn.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton