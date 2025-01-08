Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 29-Jan. 4, 2025

Dec. 29

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Report of felony possession of stolen property. Stolen property was tracked through the location.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Drug DUI reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: Unlawful issuance of a check or draft was reported, noting identity theft.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Shoplifting reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft reported.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Driving while license suspended in the second degree was reported.

13500 block Bothell Everett Highway: A Lynnwood warrant arrest was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Eluding a police officer was reported.

6400 block 165th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic assault was reported.

3000 block 165th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in recovering a vehicle.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor third-degree theft was reported.

16500 block 66th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported, noting a lost mailbox.

19700 block Highway 99: A suspicious circumstance involving luring was reported.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Unlawful issuance of a check or draft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Juvenile misdemeanor third-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor third-degree thefts reported.

19700 block Highway 99: Felony second-degree theft reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree burglary reported.

19200 block Highway 99: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A lost passport was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest for third-degree theft was made.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor license plate theft was reported.

Dec. 30

44th Avenue/200th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was made.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor third-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony second-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported with multiple phones stolen near Alderwood Mall.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported at Safeway.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A noise ordinance violation was reported at a party.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft reported.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Unlawful issuance of a check or draft reported.

Dec. 31

4500 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen license plate was found.

3800 block Maple Road: An abandoned vehicle was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor third-degree theft is reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An inmate assault was reported at the Lynnwood Community Justice Center.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office at the Lynnwood light rail station.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft and possession of a legend drug were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen U-Haul was recovered and a warrant arrest was made.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported at Target.

19900 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A “gang related” homicide was reported.

Jan. 1

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported at Target.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest and court remand were reported at the Lynnwood Community Justice Center.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Threats were reported.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A stolen license plate was placed on someone’s vehicle.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A civil incident was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Fourth-degree sexual domestic assault was reported.

19600 block 69th Place West: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest was made.

5500 block 168th Street Southwest: An adult male was reported missing. He “left [his] family home and has not returned and not answering phone,” police said.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest and court remand were made at the Lynnwood Community Justice Center.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made at the Lynnwood Community Justice Center.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A DUI was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was made.

17500 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft was reported.

19600 block 69th Place West: A court order violation was reported.

Jan. 2

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Attempted use of a counterfeit check was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Verbal domestic violence was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft and possession of controlled substances were reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Felony assault was reported.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A motorcycle driver eluded a police officer.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Verbal domestic violence was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Felony harassment was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported.

16500 block Spruce Way: Vehicle theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Lynnwood Police assisted another agency in recovering a vehicle.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.

184th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

Jan. 3

48000 block 180th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor domestic assault was reported.

17800 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstances were reported.

2400 block 135th Place Southwest: Felony possession of stolen property was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor third-degree theft was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A runaway was reported.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespassing was reported.

6400 block 180th Street Southwest: Elder abuse was reported.

1800 block 180th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft of a license plate was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor violation of the Controlled Substances Act was reported.

4400 block of Evergreen Way: Lynnwood Police assisted Everett Police.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made.

MP 181 on I-5 South: Lynnwood police assisted another agency.

7400 block 200th Street Southwest: An Adult Protective Services report was made.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: An Adult Protective Services report was made.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Found property was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor violation of the Uncontrolled Substances Act was reported. A backpack with meth was found.

Jan. 4

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

3100 block of 184th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Order for service reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Order for service reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Felony theft with “special circumstances” was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Unlawful transit conduct was reported.

6500 208th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was made.