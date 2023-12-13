Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 3-9, 2023

Dec. 3
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary by squatters was reported.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
17800 block 46th Place West: A runaway juvenile was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespasser attempted to resist arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Dec. 4
66th Avenue West / 210th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18100 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at a construction site.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department.
17400 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest:A vehicle was stolen.
6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20600 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving without a license, were reported.
5500 block 168th Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
17800 block 46th Place West: A runaway juvenile was found.
Dec. 5
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Three counts of burglary were reported, alongside one count of misdemeanor malicious mischief.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6800 block 188th Place Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled by a trespasser.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor malicious mischief were reported and police made two warrant arrests.
19900 block Highway 99: Two felony assaults were reported.
20600 block 52nd Avenue West: Arson was reported.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence. Additionally, one party attempted to interfere with reporting this.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft by two juveniles was reported.
21000 block Pacific Highway:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered and the perpetrator was also charged with misdemeanor assault, possession of stolen property and misdemeanor malicious mischief.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17000 block 48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was charged with misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor assault, violating a court order and obstruction.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
Dec. 6
20900 block 55th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
4800 block 183rd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
3900 block 190th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
Dec. 7
16400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI and other traffic offenses.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated and the suspect was arrested.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17300 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: An individual attempted to elude police.
1400 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a construction site.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: An attempted burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6700 block 198th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect was charged with possession of stolen property and misdemeanor theft.
Dec. 8
18300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
3400 block 169th Street Southwest: A driver intentionally crashed a car during an instance of malicious mischief.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony assault and hate crimes were reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department.
19900 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
Dec. 9
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17800 block 39th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual charged with felony assault.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual charged with misdemeanor assault during domestic violence and violation of a protection order.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
6900 block 191st Place Southwest: Rape was reported.
5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3400 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A toddler was reported missing and soon located.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
17900 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18800 block 33rd Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department.
5600 block 180th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.