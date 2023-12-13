Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 3-9, 2023

Dec. 3

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary by squatters was reported.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

17800 block 46th Place West: A runaway juvenile was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespasser attempted to resist arrest.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Dec. 4

66th Avenue West / 210th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18100 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at a construction site.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department.

17400 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest:A vehicle was stolen.

6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20600 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving without a license, were reported.

5500 block 168th Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

17800 block 46th Place West: A runaway juvenile was found.

Dec. 5

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Three counts of burglary were reported, alongside one count of misdemeanor malicious mischief.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6800 block 188th Place Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled by a trespasser.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor malicious mischief were reported and police made two warrant arrests.

19900 block Highway 99: Two felony assaults were reported.

20600 block 52nd Avenue West: Arson was reported.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence. Additionally, one party attempted to interfere with reporting this.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft by two juveniles was reported.

21000 block Pacific Highway:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered and the perpetrator was also charged with misdemeanor assault, possession of stolen property and misdemeanor malicious mischief.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17000 block 48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was charged with misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor assault, violating a court order and obstruction.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

Dec. 6

20900 block 55th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

4800 block 183rd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

3900 block 190th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

Dec. 7

16400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI and other traffic offenses.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated and the suspect was arrested.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17300 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: An individual attempted to elude police.

1400 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a construction site.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: An attempted burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect was charged with possession of stolen property and misdemeanor theft.

Dec. 8

18300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

3400 block 169th Street Southwest: A driver intentionally crashed a car during an instance of malicious mischief.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony assault and hate crimes were reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department.

19900 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

Dec. 9

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17800 block 39th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual charged with felony assault.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual charged with misdemeanor assault during domestic violence and violation of a protection order.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

6900 block 191st Place Southwest: Rape was reported.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3400 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A toddler was reported missing and soon located.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

17900 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block 33rd Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department.

5600 block 180th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.