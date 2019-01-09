Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 31, 2018-Jan. 6, 2019

Dec. 31

4000 block of 198th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for stealing a beanie and three candy bars from Goodwill. Once the man was detained, police found drug paraphernalia and he was charged for possession.

18600 block of SR99: A woman was arrested after a traffic stop for multiple warrants, including a felony warrant for identity theft and a misdemeanor criminal solicitation. Once she was in police custody, officers found drug paraphernalia in her possession and she was charged for that as well.

19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating his probation after he sent threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend. In the texts the man alluded to having firearms and threatening to shoot his ex’s home and work.

Jan. 1

4800 block of 200th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic assault and malicious mischief after he hit his fiancé in the face during an altercation involving two other men during a party.

19300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant for theft after a routine traffic stop.

20700 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant for trafficking stolen property during a traffic stop. Once she was in police custody, officers found drug paraphernalia.

4500 block of 176th Street Southwest: A man reported a burglary after he returned from vacation and found his home had been broken into. The man said a firearm belonging to his fiancé and $400 in small bills had been stolen. The firearm is a black .25 caliber Italian-made pistol in a dark, olive-green gun case.

3000 block of 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was a white Chevrolet pickup truck the man said he bought from a previous landlord.

20700 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing a bottle of Hennessy from Walgreens. The Hennessy was worth $44.82. Once the suspect was in police custody, officers found hypodermic needles and a metal spoon with black residue on it, and the man was charged for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 2

3200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a dispute in Marshalls when a man refused to leave. The man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. Once in police custody, the man confessed to being in possession of methamphetamine.

4200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A woman reported her car had been prowled in the Marriott parking lot. The driver’s-side window had been smashed in and her possessions had been disturbed. The woman said clothing and her vehicle’s registration were missing.

3600 block of 164th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle with a reported stolen license plate and found the driver to be under the influence of alcohol. The man was charged with a DUI and illegal use of a dealer’s license plate.

18000 block of 36th Avenue West: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled overnight while parked in front of her residence. The woman said there was cigarette ash in her car that had not previously been there and her survival equipment had been stolen from her trunk. The stolen items are valued at $4,800.

18900 block of 44th Avenue West: A man reported a theft at the Lynnwood Recreation Center after he came back to his locker to discover the lock had been removed. Two credit cards, a Starbucks gift card and $200 in cash had been stolen.

Jan. 3

17300 block of Highway 99: Police responded to Bank of America when a man attempted to cash a stolen check for $300. The bank teller said the man was acting “suspiciously” and she contacted police. The man had successfully cashed a forged check the previous day for $200 with a different bank teller. He left before police arrived.

17200 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false statements to a public servant after she and another woman were reported to have been stealing from Value Village. The two women were trespassed from Value Village.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for criminal trespass after Forever 21 employees said he was concealing items. Police found him in the restroom of Cold Stone Creamery and took him into custody.

3000th block of 184th Street Southwest: Two women were seen on video surveillance stealing five to six sweaters from H&M. The security tags set off the alarms when the women left the store. The total value of the stolen items was $200.

18700 block of 33rd Avenue West: An employee at GameStop reported a theft after two suspects — one male, one female — entered the store and stole a PlayStation 4 and other items. The store employee said the female distracted the employee by asking for assistance while the male went behind the counter, grabbing the console and three handheld PlayStation games and a single controller. The stolen items were valued at $659.

18300 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant when police responded to reports of suspicious circumstance at Top Auto Repair. The man was reported to be looking in vehicle windows after business hours. Once in police custody, he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

Jan. 5

16900 block of Spruce Way: A man reported his vehicle had been stolen. When police responded they were able to find the man’s green 1993 Nissan pickup, which had been reported as an abandoned vehicle. All four tires had been removed from the vehicle.

6000 block of 180th Street Southwest: A woman reported that a home she had recently purchased and was being remodeled had been broken into. The burglar gained access to the house by breaking in through the back door, causing $500 in damage. The woman’s brother, who was working on the residence, said several tools had been stolen valued at $5,500.

Jan. 6

18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man stole four pairs of RayBan sunglasses from Macy’s Lens Crafters. Store employees said this is not the first time the man has stolen RayBan sunglasses from the store. The value of the four pairs of glasses was $719.

18400 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for stealing items from Kohl’s. She was seen leaving the store with a mattress pad. When police apprehended her, they found a folding knife in her pocket and five syringes in a makeup case, one of which was “loaded” with drugs. She was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

3000 block of 196th Street Southwest: An employee at Extended Stay reported finding a baggie of white powder and one blue capsule in the laundry. The white powder was methamphetamine and the blue pill was an over-the-counter supplement. She said she does not know what room it came from.

4600 block of 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI after police pulled him over in the parking lot of Fred Meyer. He was charged with refusing to comply with officers when he refused to give his name, and with resisting arrest.

