Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 31, 2023-Jan. 6, 2024

Dec. 31
20800 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported missing.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
17700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
3100 block 169th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West:A vehicle was prowled.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest:A burglary was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest:Felony assault was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
20300 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license and an interlock device violation, were reported.
Jan. 1
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16500 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police arrested an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle.
196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual who attempted to evade them.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6000 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
4200 block 188th Place Southwest: Threats were made.
176th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
20000 block 66th Place West: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
20300 block I5-South: An individual attempted to elude police.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
Jan. 2
6200 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17800 block 46th Place West: A juvenile was reported missing.
21600 block 66th Avenue West: K9 units were called to investigate a misdemeanor assault.
23000 Block Edmonds Way: K9 units were called to investigate a stolen vehicle.
15900 block Mill Creek Boulevard: K9 units were called to assist in investigation for signs of illegal drugs.
17800 block 46th Place West: Felony assault was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A missing juvenile was found.
19700 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
21100 block 46th Place West: A vehicle was stolen.
6100 block 212th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported when a gas tank was drilled.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 176th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported after a hit-and-run collision.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual suspected for misdemeanor theft attempted to elude police.
Jan. 3
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported when a window was broken.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police transported a warrant arrestee.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
188th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Jan. 4
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6700 block 198th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and felony harassment were reported to have occurred during a domestic violence incident.
18600 block 60th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4100 block 194th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during a domestic violence incident.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: An individual with a weapon was arrested for drug-related offenses.
180th Street Southwest/Olympic View Drive:A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Edmonds Way / 236th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department.
Jan. 5
17800 block 46th Place West: Trespassing was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during a domestic violence incident.
18700 block 40th Avenue West: An individual with a warrant was arrested for drug-related offenses.
5100 block 200th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Sexual assault was reported.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: An animal complaint was made.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block Highway 99:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported to have occurred during a vehicle prowl.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18500 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
Jan. 6
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services were contacted.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.