Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 31, 2023-Jan. 6, 2024

Dec. 31

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported missing.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

17700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3100 block 169th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West:A vehicle was prowled.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest:A burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest:Felony assault was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

20300 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license and an interlock device violation, were reported.

Jan. 1

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16500 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police arrested an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle.

196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual who attempted to evade them.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6000 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

4200 block 188th Place Southwest: Threats were made.

176th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

20000 block 66th Place West: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

20300 block I5-South: An individual attempted to elude police.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

Jan. 2

6200 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17800 block 46th Place West: A juvenile was reported missing.

21600 block 66th Avenue West: K9 units were called to investigate a misdemeanor assault.

23000 Block Edmonds Way: K9 units were called to investigate a stolen vehicle.

15900 block Mill Creek Boulevard: K9 units were called to assist in investigation for signs of illegal drugs.

17800 block 46th Place West: Felony assault was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A missing juvenile was found.

19700 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

21100 block 46th Place West: A vehicle was stolen.

6100 block 212th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported when a gas tank was drilled.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 176th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported after a hit-and-run collision.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual suspected for misdemeanor theft attempted to elude police.

Jan. 3

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported when a window was broken.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police transported a warrant arrestee.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

188th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Jan. 4

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and felony harassment were reported to have occurred during a domestic violence incident.

18600 block 60th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4100 block 194th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during a domestic violence incident.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: An individual with a weapon was arrested for drug-related offenses.

180th Street Southwest/Olympic View Drive:A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Edmonds Way / 236th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department.

Jan. 5

17800 block 46th Place West: Trespassing was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during a domestic violence incident.

18700 block 40th Avenue West: An individual with a warrant was arrested for drug-related offenses.

5100 block 200th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Sexual assault was reported.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: An animal complaint was made.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block Highway 99:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported to have occurred during a vehicle prowl.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18500 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

Jan. 6

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services were contacted.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.