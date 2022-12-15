Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 4-10, 2022

Dec. 4

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

15300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault at Fred Meyer was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic violence report was made.

20410 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal altercation was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree vehicle prowl was made.

17220 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

18800 block 52nd Avenue West: A hit and run was reported.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: Reports of harassment were made.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.

6400 block 188th Street Southwest: A missing elderly subject was reported.

4020 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

Dec. 5

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

16400 block 65th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.

3400 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A public disturbance was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

17400 block 62nd Avenue West: An attempted scam was reported.

2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4800 180th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

19330 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

Dec. 6

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault occurred.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered after police were called on reports of a third-degree theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic violence assault was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Macy’s.

6900 block 216th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported from JC Penney.

18800 block 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from American Eagle.

5300 block 192nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

1910 block 196th Street Southwest: Tools were stolen out of a vehicle.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: License plates were reported stolen.

5700 block 198th Street Southwest: A door handle was suspiciously broken.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police received reports of a subject making threats.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An ID was found and turned in.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A rape was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

Dec. 7

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18030 block 43rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

Dec. 8

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A domestic dispute was reported.

18700 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18220 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was identified as having warrants out of Marysville.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

16700 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Stolen license plates were recovered.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was caught stealing from Nordstrom.

20000 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A forgery was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

Dec. 9

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An employee was slapped by a customer.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

6630 block 193rd Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A fraudulent transaction involving a vehicle was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Nordstrom.

18900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

17020 block Meadowdale Drive: Police were called about a subject receiving suspicious text messages.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree robbery was reported.

19400 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

5400 block 204th Street Southwest: A felony assault with a weapon was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.

20220 block 68th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was called.

18700 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was called.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A catalytic converter was stolen.

19900 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

Dec. 10

172nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.