Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 4-10, 2022

Dec. 4
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
15300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault at Fred Meyer was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic violence report was made.
20410 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal altercation was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree vehicle prowl was made.
17220 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
18800 block 52nd Avenue West: A hit and run was reported.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: Reports of harassment were made.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.
6400 block 188th Street Southwest: A missing elderly subject was reported.
4020 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
Dec. 5
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
16400 block 65th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.
3400 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A public disturbance was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
17400 block 62nd Avenue West: An attempted scam was reported.
2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
4800 180th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
19330 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
Dec. 6
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault occurred.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered after police were called on reports of a third-degree theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic violence assault was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Macy’s.
6900 block 216th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported from JC Penney.
18800 block 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft occurred.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from American Eagle.
5300 block 192nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
1910 block 196th Street Southwest: Tools were stolen out of a vehicle.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: License plates were reported stolen.
5700 block 198th Street Southwest: A door handle was suspiciously broken.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police received reports of a subject making threats.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An ID was found and turned in.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A rape was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
Dec. 7
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18030 block 43rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
Dec. 8
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A domestic dispute was reported.
18700 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18220 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was identified as having warrants out of Marysville.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
16700 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Stolen license plates were recovered.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was caught stealing from Nordstrom.
20000 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A forgery was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
Dec. 9
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An employee was slapped by a customer.
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
6630 block 193rd Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A fraudulent transaction involving a vehicle was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Nordstrom.
18900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
17020 block Meadowdale Drive: Police were called about a subject receiving suspicious text messages.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree robbery was reported.
19400 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
5400 block 204th Street Southwest: A felony assault with a weapon was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.
20220 block 68th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was called.
18700 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was called.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A catalytic converter was stolen.
19900 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
Dec. 10
172nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.