Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 5-11, 2021

Dec. 5
12400 block 1st Avenue West: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A theft was reported at a senior living apartment complex.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: An assault was reported at the Lynnwood Transit Center.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
5900 block 172nd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a theft was reported.
5700 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
3200 184th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for theft at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.
Dec. 6
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.
6400 block 190th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault report.
16900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at a business.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a hotel.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.
20400 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at an auto parts shop.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect threw a counterfeit $100 bill at a convenience store employee and ran away.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at an apartment complex.
5400 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
16800 block 48th Avenue West: A business was burglarized.
Dec. 7
500 block 128th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the Everett Police Department with investigating a robbery at a marijuana shop.
4100 block Maple Road: Police responded to a domestic assault.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a retail store.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: Trash was set on fire at the Lynnwood Transit Center.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A suspect was arrested for assault.
Dec. 8
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman said she was threatened.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A disturbance was reported.
176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A felony theft occurred.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject were arrested for domestic assault and a weapons violation.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a lingerie store.
20900 block 54th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for warrant.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Two women stole from Nordstrom.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fire was set in a bathroom at Big Lots.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Nordstrom Rack.
16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested at a convenience store for theft and a warrant.
20100 block 66th Place West: Paint sprayers were stolen from a vehicle.
19700 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A guitar was stolen from Guitar Center.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.
Dec. 9
20800 block 61st Avenue West: Police investigated a reported rape involving a child.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between a woman and her elderly mother.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.
6900 block 216th Street Southwest: A commercial business was burglarized.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.
Dec. 10
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at an auto dealership.
19200 block Alderwood Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.
6100 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and possession of a stolen property.
20100 block 60th Avenue West: A package was stolen from a residence.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for theft at JC Penney at Alderwood Mall.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen and the cards inside were used to make unauthorized purchases at Fred Meyer.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
19400 block 58th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
16700 block Highway 99: A window was broken at Dairy Queen.
Dec. 11
13000 block 8th Avenue West: Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department.
21700 block 84th Avenue West: Lynnwood police K9 assisted the Edmonds Police Department.
5800 block 207th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported.
16800 block 41st Place West: Police investigated a child abuse report.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Hobby Lobby. The stolen items were recovered.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19400 block 68th Avenue West: An assault was reported.
29000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for robbery.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A purse was stolen.
18133 33RD AVE West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
12400 block Interstate 5 South: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.