Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 5-11, 2021

Dec. 5

12400 block 1st Avenue West: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A theft was reported at a senior living apartment complex.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: An assault was reported at the Lynnwood Transit Center.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

5900 block 172nd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a theft was reported.

5700 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

3200 184th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for theft at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

Dec. 6

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.

6400 block 190th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault report.

16900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at a business.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a hotel.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

20400 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at an auto parts shop.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect threw a counterfeit $100 bill at a convenience store employee and ran away.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at an apartment complex.

5400 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

16800 block 48th Avenue West: A business was burglarized.

Dec. 7

500 block 128th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the Everett Police Department with investigating a robbery at a marijuana shop.

4100 block Maple Road: Police responded to a domestic assault.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a retail store.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: Trash was set on fire at the Lynnwood Transit Center.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A suspect was arrested for assault.

Dec. 8

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman said she was threatened.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A disturbance was reported.

176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A felony theft occurred.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject were arrested for domestic assault and a weapons violation.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a lingerie store.

20900 block 54th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for warrant.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Two women stole from Nordstrom.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fire was set in a bathroom at Big Lots.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Nordstrom Rack.

16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested at a convenience store for theft and a warrant.

20100 block 66th Place West: Paint sprayers were stolen from a vehicle.

19700 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A guitar was stolen from Guitar Center.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.

Dec. 9

20800 block 61st Avenue West: Police investigated a reported rape involving a child.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between a woman and her elderly mother.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

6900 block 216th Street Southwest: A commercial business was burglarized.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.

Dec. 10

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at an auto dealership.

19200 block Alderwood Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.

6100 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and possession of a stolen property.

20100 block 60th Avenue West: A package was stolen from a residence.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for theft at JC Penney at Alderwood Mall.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen and the cards inside were used to make unauthorized purchases at Fred Meyer.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

19400 block 58th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.

16700 block Highway 99: A window was broken at Dairy Queen.

Dec. 11

13000 block 8th Avenue West: Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department.

21700 block 84th Avenue West: Lynnwood police K9 assisted the Edmonds Police Department.

5800 block 207th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported.

16800 block 41st Place West: Police investigated a child abuse report.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Hobby Lobby. The stolen items were recovered.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19400 block 68th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

29000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for robbery.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A purse was stolen.

18133 33RD AVE West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

12400 block Interstate 5 South: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton