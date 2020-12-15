Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 6-12, 2020

Dec. 6

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a physical domestic disturbance between two roommates. According to police, the subjects assaulted each other in a parking lot.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: An assault was reported at an apartment complex.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen at H Mart.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony warrant subject was arrested at Hampton Inn and Suites.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.

19330 52ND AVE West: A woman assaulted another woman who is dating the father of her children.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a subject attempted to burglarize a business.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant after initially lying to police about his identity.

Dec. 7

5800 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a reported assault.

16800 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested at Walgreens Pharmacy.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

17800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic assault at Twin Cities RV Park.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Hampton Inn and Suites.

16900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Dunn Lumber.

Alderwood Mall Parkway/196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop for a driving infraction resulted in multiple warrant arrests and new charges.

4100 block 189th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman said a suspect stole her purse off her arm and fled. No injuries were reported.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a welfare check on an adult male and juvenile female. The case was forwarded to Child Protective Services.

224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI.

Dec. 8

20100 block 76th Avenue West: An assault occurred.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect stole a vacuum from Bed, Bath and Beyond.

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

17500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for controlled substance and drug paraphernalia possession.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Value Village.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man stole from Nordstrom Rack.

4400 block 194th Street Southwest: A storage unit was broken into.

5000 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the owner’s driveway. The garage door was found open and an electric scooter was reported stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

Dec. 9

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Fred Meyer.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred at hobby Lobby.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An attempted theft was reported at Best Buy.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

21500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

21600 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred at Advanced Sound and Tint.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony warrant subject was booked into Snohomish County Jail after being arrested at Fred Meyer for shoplifting.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for storing personal belongings on city property.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A burglary was reported at an abandoned location. According to police, there have been multiple reports of burglaries there within the past few months.

Dec. 10

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen at Fred Meyer.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Ross Dress for Less.

20500 block 63rd Place West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three suspects stole alcohol from CVS Pharmacy.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested at Fred Meyer.

Dec. 11

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for theft and a drug-related charge.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Best Western Alderwood.

3800 block 164th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Construction equipment was tolen from the back of a truck. The owner said the vehicle was unsecured at the time of the theft and was parked in an area that is open to the public.

Dec. 12

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer. Police said they were able to recover the stolen merchandise.

3800 block 204th Street Southwest: Copper wire was stolen.

208th Street Southwest/63rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested after driving his vehicle into a street sign, stop sign, residential fencing and multiple yards.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at an apartment complex.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for misdemeanor theft and assault.

40th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton