Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 8-14, 2019

Dec. 8

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported drug-related incident.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary occurred.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A woman reportedly punched a security guard while she was being escorted out of Pub 44.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A window was broken at Beaver Creek apartments.

20500 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a drive-by shooting.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Car Toys.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Windows were broken at Duet Apartment Homes.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A window was shattered on a vehicle parked at a residence.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

17000 block 38th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a mother and son.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An inmate at the Lynnwood Jail got upset and broke a phone kiosk.

Dec. 9

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault between two roommates who were fighting.

19200 block I-5 South Northbound: A traffic stop led to the driver being arrested for felony drug possession and a citation for the passenger.

17200 block 57th Place West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: Police responded to a reported misdemeanor assault.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.

Dec. 10

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A construction site was burglarized.

20700 block Highway 99: A subject was reported to have fraudulently obtained prescription painkillers.

17200 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Walmart.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested at Goodwill.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

17400 block Highway 99: An attempted robbery was reported at Bethel Pharmacy.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Two inmates assaulted each other at Lynnwood Jail.

5600 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to an argument between individuals who had been drinking.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a criminal citation for the driver.

20900 block 61st Avenue West: A 39-year old man was arrested for an escape warrant after he was found camping in South Lynnwood Park.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled. Nothing was reported stolen, but a window was smashed to gain entry.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A man said that he was threatened with a knife near McDonalds after he tried to get his phone back from the person who stole it.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Public Storage.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police who arrested a shoplifting suspect also found heroin, drug paraphernalia and tools used to steal vehicles.

Dec. 11

18800 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot overnight.

53700 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman came into the Lynnwood Police Department to report being assaulted. However, she was refused to provide additional information and left.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A purse was reported stolen from a shopping cart at Ross Dress for Less.

16700 block Highway 99: Police attempted to make contact with the occupants of a reported stolen vehicle, but before they were able to do so, the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft at Best Buy led to a hit-and-run collision after the suspect(s) fled the scene.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway” A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

Dec. 12

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony warrant subject was arrested after attempting to run away from police custody.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A credit card previously reported stolen during a vehicle prowl was fraudulently used at Walmart.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Multiple thefts were reported at Alderwood Mall

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was reported to have picked up another man’s keys after the owner dropped them on the ground at JC Penney.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A truck rented from Enterprise Rent-a-Car was reported stolen.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A man assaulted a woman at a residence. He left before police arrived.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was issued a trespass warning from the Lynnwood Library after threatening the staff.

Dec. 13

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A fight was reported at the Lynnwood Jail.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A man attempted to cash a fraudulent check.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Alderwood Park.

Dec. 14

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Beaver Cove apartments.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A shoplifting suspect also possessed heroin and drug paraphernalia.

180th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Mail was reported stolen.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A Costco employee’s bike was stolen while the employee was working.

20800 block 61st Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence incident.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

