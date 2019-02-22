Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 10-18, 2019

Feb. 10

20700 block Highway 99: A woman reported a man stole her phone and bag while she was at the Rodeo Inn.

19600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a weapons violation when police found a fixed-blade knife in his possession. Police also found two oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested in her residence after getting into an altercation with her mother. The woman had been drinking.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic assault after an altercation with his wife was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a DUI after he was reported to be driving erratically. He also refused to give police his name during questioning.

Feb. 11

200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant for assault. Police also found drug paraphernalia in the man’s possession.

19700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after police found him unconscious in a parked vehicle. Police found 0.75 grams of heroin and 1.27 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

50th Avenue West/SR 524: A man was arrested for negligent driving after his vehicle collided with another. No injuries were reported. The man also had a suspended license.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for theft at Nordstrom after he presented unpaid-for merchandise to customer service to return for cash. The value of the items was $138.

Feb. 12

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. After the man was taken into custody, police found drug paraphernalia.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop for an expired vehicle registration. He was found with2.86 grams of methamphetamine and 1.15 grams of heroin.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of a legend drug with intent to distribute. Police posed as someone looking to buy suboxone. They confiscated 20.5 grams of suboxone from the man.

20700 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Walgreens. Police recovered $25.64 in merchandise from her purse, where police also found drug paraphernalia.

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled while it was parked outside of his girlfriend’s house. Someone knocked out the ignition cylinder and stole an iPhone 5. The damage was valued at $400 and the iPhone was valued at $100.

17600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a DUI after he was reported to be slumped over in a vehicle stopped in the middle of traffic. He also had a suspended driver’s license, a warrant for driving without a license and three DUIs in the last 10 years.

Feb. 13

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man in Arizona reported someone used his Social Security number to work at P.F. Chang’s in Lynnwood after he received a W-4 tax form in the mail.

20800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant for trespass out of Edmonds. Police reported she was mentally unstable.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for shoplifting clothing valued at $202.63 from Target. While searching her purse, police found drug paraphernalia.

19500 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported at CVS Pharmacy after a man stole a bottle of liquor. When employees tried to stop the man, he pulled out a knife.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at City Center Apartments after a man was reported to have made inappropriate advances toward a woman. She said he kissed her and grabbed her butt without her consent.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous weapon after police responded to a complaint at 76 Gas Station. The man was reported to have been doing drugs in his parked car. Police also found knives in his pockets.

Feb. 14

18700 block 36th Avenue West: Two men were arrested for a DUI after their cars collided. Police said both men appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants. One man was charged with driving with a suspended license. Police were waiting for the results from toxicology reports for both men before formally charging them.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A man reported his iPhone 6 was stolen while he was working at Lowe’s.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported a case of fraud after a her new boss sent her a check for $3,950 and told her to use it to buy Apple gift cards. She purchase $2,500 in gift cards and sent her boss the codes on the back, but the check he sent her did not clear in her account due to insufficient funds in the account.

4400 block 182nd Place Southwest: A man was arrested for violating his daughter’s protection order against him.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A man reported someone stole his license plate from his car while it was parked outside of his residence.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for theft and malicious mischief after causing damage to his friend’s apartment and stealing from him. The damage was valued at $300 and the stolen items were valued at $1,300.

Feb. 15

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A man shoplifted eight North Face jackets from Nordstrom valued at $1,665.

17200 block Highway 99: During a routine license plate check, police found the plates of a car parked in front of Value Village did not match the car they were on.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was reported to have shoplifted from Target.

3000 block 18th Street Southwest: Three juveniles were arrested and released to their families after stealing $257.90 in merchandise from the Apple store.

20700 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Walgreens. The total value of merchandise was $20.97.

Feb. 16

20500 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported someone stole his niece’s vehicle while it was parked in his driveway.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two women were arrested for shoplifting from Nordstrom. When confronted by police, they provided false identities. Police found the women sitting in a parked vehicle in the parking garage. There was methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two men were arrested after police responded to a theft at Kohl’s. One man was cited for theft for shoplifting a camera. The other man was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance after police found 3.01 grams of heroin and 0.15 grams of methamphetamine.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was trespassed from from T-Mobile after making threats about a gun. Police said the man appeared to be mentally ill.

20700 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Walgreens. The stolen merchandise was valued at $157.60. Police also found drug paraphernalia in her possession.

20000 block 61st Place West: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled and his passport was stolen.

Feb. 17

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three teenagers were reported to have stolen $350 in merchandise from Barnes and Noble.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for a warrant for theft during a traffic stop.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s. The value of the items stolen was $100. The man also had multiple felony warrants.

16800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for two felony warrants. While being transported to the police station, the man managed to slip his hands out of his handcuffs.

5600 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for driving without a license. While speaking with police, he provided them with false information. When police discovered his identity, they learned he had a warrant out of Everett for a burglary.

Feb. 18

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Someone damaged the front door of the 76 Gas Station. Nothing was reported to have been stolen.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after police found him unconscious in a vehicle. Police found heroin in his possession.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An employee of Courtyard Marriott reported she found a police badge and drug paraphernalia in a hotel room she was cleaning. Police found 6.28 grams of heroin, black tactical gear, documents with personal information, three pill bottles prescribed to two separate people and credit cards in the room.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic violence after his girlfriend said he pushed her. He was charged with two counts of assault and one count of malicious mischief.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for shoplifting a Versace gift set and Gucci gift set from Macy’s. The total value of the stolen items was $218.

