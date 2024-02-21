Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 11-17, 2024

Feb. 11
20900 block 53rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
No address provided: Rape was reported at an unspecified location.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and driving under a suspended license.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19700 block 24th Avenue West: Two vehicles were stolen.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
Feb. 12
5600 block 204th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, making false statements and assault were reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a felony theft occurred.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4100 block 166th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A missing adult was located.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
5800 block 168th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 176th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A felony theft was reported.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
18400 block 61st Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
17500 block 54th Place West: Gang-affiliated graffiti was reported.
Feb. 13
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the individual driving it was charged with felony possession of stolen property.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Highway 99 / 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and provoking assault were reported.
20000 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a misdemeanor theft was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency in locating missing people.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order was violated when telephone harassment was reported.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: An animal complaint was made.
Feb. 14
5600 block 168th Street Southwest: “Mutual combat” was reported.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and robbery were reported.
19200 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17900 block 64th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 71st Avenue West: A rock was thrown through a window during an instance of malicious mischief.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.
20200 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
Feb. 15
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported when a scooter was stolen.
5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17500 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.
20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Feb. 16
3700 block 166th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 170th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault and theft were reported.
2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Extortion was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic violence court order was violated.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 172nd Street Southwest: Nine vehicles were prowled and had their windows shattered, but no items were stolen from the vehicles.
5000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
2900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen firearm were reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.
20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
Feb. 17
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A window was broken at an apartment complex during an instance of malicious mischief.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Obstruction, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of controlled substances were reported.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 183rd Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery and obstruction were reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
