Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 11-17, 2024

Feb. 11

20900 block 53rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

No address provided: Rape was reported at an unspecified location.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and driving under a suspended license.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19700 block 24th Avenue West: Two vehicles were stolen.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

Feb. 12

5600 block 204th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, making false statements and assault were reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a felony theft occurred.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4100 block 166th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A missing adult was located.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

5800 block 168th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 176th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A felony theft was reported.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

18400 block 61st Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

17500 block 54th Place West: Gang-affiliated graffiti was reported.

Feb. 13

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the individual driving it was charged with felony possession of stolen property.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Highway 99 / 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and provoking assault were reported.

20000 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a misdemeanor theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency in locating missing people.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order was violated when telephone harassment was reported.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: An animal complaint was made.

Feb. 14

5600 block 168th Street Southwest: “Mutual combat” was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and robbery were reported.

19200 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17900 block 64th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 71st Avenue West: A rock was thrown through a window during an instance of malicious mischief.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.

20200 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

Feb. 15

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported when a scooter was stolen.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17500 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 16

3700 block 166th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 170th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault and theft were reported.

2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Extortion was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic violence court order was violated.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 172nd Street Southwest: Nine vehicles were prowled and had their windows shattered, but no items were stolen from the vehicles.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

2900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen firearm were reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

Feb. 17

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A window was broken at an apartment complex during an instance of malicious mischief.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Obstruction, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of controlled substances were reported.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 183rd Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery and obstruction were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.