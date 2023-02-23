Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 12-18, 2023

Feb. 12

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A juvenile was reported missing and found.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual brandished a weapon.

5700 block 183rd Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision resulted in property damage.

19700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for burglary of a financial institution, a hit-and-run collision on an unattended vehicle, attempting to elude police and obstruction of an officer.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault occurred.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: An individual provided police with a false name after causing a disturbance.

7200 block 198th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17300 block Highway 99: A burglar was also charged with obstruction of an officer.

18600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 13

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A collision occurred and an individual was charged with false and misleading statements as well as driving without a license.

16700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing an accident.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

6100 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving without a license.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A trespasser was arrested for felony assault.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A felony theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

20200 block 74th place West: Stalking was reported.

20100 block 66th place West: Harassment was reported.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

2900 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Police responded to a commercial burglary.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: Ammunition was found.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

Feb. 14

19600 block Highway 99: A juvenile was reported missing and found.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made two warrant arrests.

16800 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for reckless driving.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Gunshots were heard.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police picked up an arrestee with a warrant from Pierce County.

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 188th Street Southwest: A individual was reported missing.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

Feb. 15

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4300 block 192nd Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested an individual accused of possession of a stolen vehicle and sexual assault.

18800 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A runaway juvenile was reported.

19700 block 40th Avenue West: An individual stole several thousand dollars worth of merchandise and fled south toward Seattle.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

16900 block 56th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

19400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

21600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault occurred.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3800 block 166th place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block 66th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

21000 block 67th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 16

212th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

17500 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving without a license.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for operating a vehicle with a cancelled title.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

17900 block Highway 99: An ATV was stolen.

176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police took a shoplifter into custody.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

169th place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

5500 block 178th place Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

Feb. 17

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Two vehicles were prowled in a commercial parking lot.

21400 block 68th Avenue West: A protection order was violated.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19000 block 72nd Avenue West: Threats were made.

6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: Sex offenses involving a juvenile were reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

184th Street Southwest/33rd Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving without a license.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

6300 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony vehicle prowl was reported.

Feb. 18

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for forgery and multiple traffic offenses.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

17800 block Spruce Way: A domestic assault was reported.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road : A burglary was reported.

18700 block Highway 99: A burglary was attempted.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was cited for trespassing.

19200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police assisted the Mill Creek Police Department.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

18700 block 64th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A pool fight was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: An individual was cited for trespassing.