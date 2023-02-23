Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 12-18, 2023

Feb. 12
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A juvenile was reported missing and found.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual brandished a weapon.
5700 block 183rd Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision resulted in property damage.
19700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for burglary of a financial institution, a hit-and-run collision on an unattended vehicle, attempting to elude police and obstruction of an officer.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault occurred.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: An individual provided police with a false name after causing a disturbance.
7200 block 198th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17300 block Highway 99: A burglar was also charged with obstruction of an officer.
18600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Feb. 13
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A collision occurred and an individual was charged with false and misleading statements as well as driving without a license.
16700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing an accident.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
6100 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving without a license.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A trespasser was arrested for felony assault.
7500 block Olympic View Drive: A felony theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
20200 block 74th place West: Stalking was reported.
20100 block 66th place West: Harassment was reported.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
2900 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Police responded to a commercial burglary.
5300 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: Ammunition was found.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
Feb. 14
19600 block Highway 99: A juvenile was reported missing and found.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made two warrant arrests.
16800 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for reckless driving.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Gunshots were heard.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police picked up an arrestee with a warrant from Pierce County.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 188th Street Southwest: A individual was reported missing.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
Feb. 15
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4300 block 192nd Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested an individual accused of possession of a stolen vehicle and sexual assault.
18800 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A runaway juvenile was reported.
19700 block 40th Avenue West: An individual stole several thousand dollars worth of merchandise and fled south toward Seattle.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
16900 block 56th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
19400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
21600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault occurred.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3800 block 166th place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block 66th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21000 block 67th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Feb. 16
212th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
17500 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving without a license.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for operating a vehicle with a cancelled title.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
17900 block Highway 99: An ATV was stolen.
176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police took a shoplifter into custody.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
169th place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
5500 block 178th place Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
Feb. 17
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Two vehicles were prowled in a commercial parking lot.
21400 block 68th Avenue West: A protection order was violated.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19000 block 72nd Avenue West: Threats were made.
6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: Sex offenses involving a juvenile were reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
184th Street Southwest/33rd Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving without a license.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
6300 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony vehicle prowl was reported.
Feb. 18
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for forgery and multiple traffic offenses.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
17800 block Spruce Way: A domestic assault was reported.
19700 block Scriber Lake Road : A burglary was reported.
18700 block Highway 99: A burglary was attempted.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was cited for trespassing.
19200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police assisted the Mill Creek Police Department.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
18700 block 64th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A pool fight was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: An individual was cited for trespassing.
