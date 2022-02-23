Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 13-19, 2022

Feb. 13
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police K9 assisted Mountlake Terrace Police to look for a domestic violence suspect.
4600 block 164th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for DUI.
5400 206th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a second-degree robbery.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a misdemeanor theft.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic assault call.
20700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen by a robbery suspect.
24th Avenue West/200th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple warrants.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault call.
7500 block 201st Street Southwest: A third-degree malicious mischief was reported.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call.
Feb. 14
16700 block 55th Place West: An adult abuse report was filed.
3200 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect eluded police.
18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4100 block 189th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
18000 block 56th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
21100 block 49th Avenue West: A subject was arrested on multiple traffic offenses.
18600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a burglary.
Feb. 15
16500 block Spruce Way: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault and a third-degree malicious mischief call.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic violence with no assault was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a second offense of driving with a suspended license.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple stolen vehicles and other attempts of theft.
21300 block Highway 99: Police responded to a call about reckless burning.
20700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
196th Street Southwest / 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant and obstruction of justice.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for felony harassment, a fourth-degree domestic violence assault and the possession of a stolen vehicle.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
20400 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18000 block 64th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19600 block 44th Avenue West: A subject eluded police.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
6000 block 180th Street Southwest: A stolen check was cashed.
17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to an attempted luring.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Stolen property was found.
Feb. 16
5000 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence call.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft and multiple warrants.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence call.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a harassment call.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an attempted burglary.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A motorcycle helmet was stolen.
18000 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted Poulsbo police in arresting a suspect.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A window was broken.
5100 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft report.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
Feb. 17
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Meth was seized from a subject.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made contact with a warrant suspect.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A cat was stolen.
17300 block 34th Place West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
36th Avenue West / 172nd Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a physical assault call.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
17000 block 56th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
5400 block Firwood Drive: A theft was reported.
6900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block 60th Avenue West: A firearm was stolen.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A wallet and phone were stolen.
4900 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call about cyberstalking with sexual intentions.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic abuse call.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was caught trespassing.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was recovered.
20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A catalytic converter was stolen.
Feb. 18
16800 block Highway 99: A subject eluded police.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for sexual offenses.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
17800 block 34th Place West: A gun was thrown into a yard.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute without violence was reported.
12700 block Mukilteo Speedway: A narcotics sniff was conducted during a suspected DUI stop.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A second-degree rape was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was approached for smoking heroin in their vehicle. The subject was ultimately arrested for a felon in possession of a firearm.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
Feb. 19
3600 block 164th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
196th Street Southwest / 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for trespassing.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
