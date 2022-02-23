Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 13-19, 2022

Feb. 13

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police K9 assisted Mountlake Terrace Police to look for a domestic violence suspect.

4600 block 164th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for DUI.

5400 206th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a second-degree robbery.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a misdemeanor theft.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic assault call.

20700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen by a robbery suspect.

24th Avenue West/200th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple warrants.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault call.

7500 block 201st Street Southwest: A third-degree malicious mischief was reported.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call.

Feb. 14

16700 block 55th Place West: An adult abuse report was filed.

3200 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect eluded police.

18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4100 block 189th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

18000 block 56th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

21100 block 49th Avenue West: A subject was arrested on multiple traffic offenses.

18600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a burglary.

Feb. 15

16500 block Spruce Way: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault and a third-degree malicious mischief call.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic violence with no assault was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a second offense of driving with a suspended license.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple stolen vehicles and other attempts of theft.

21300 block Highway 99: Police responded to a call about reckless burning.

20700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

196th Street Southwest / 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant and obstruction of justice.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for felony harassment, a fourth-degree domestic violence assault and the possession of a stolen vehicle.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

20400 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18000 block 64th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19600 block 44th Avenue West: A subject eluded police.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6000 block 180th Street Southwest: A stolen check was cashed.

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to an attempted luring.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Stolen property was found.

Feb. 16

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence call.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft and multiple warrants.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence call.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a harassment call.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an attempted burglary.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A motorcycle helmet was stolen.

18000 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted Poulsbo police in arresting a suspect.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A window was broken.

5100 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft report.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

Feb. 17

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Meth was seized from a subject.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made contact with a warrant suspect.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A cat was stolen.

17300 block 34th Place West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

36th Avenue West / 172nd Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a physical assault call.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

17000 block 56th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

5400 block Firwood Drive: A theft was reported.

6900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block 60th Avenue West: A firearm was stolen.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A wallet and phone were stolen.

4900 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call about cyberstalking with sexual intentions.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic abuse call.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was caught trespassing.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was recovered.

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A catalytic converter was stolen.

Feb. 18

16800 block Highway 99: A subject eluded police.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for sexual offenses.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

17800 block 34th Place West: A gun was thrown into a yard.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute without violence was reported.

12700 block Mukilteo Speedway: A narcotics sniff was conducted during a suspected DUI stop.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A second-degree rape was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was approached for smoking heroin in their vehicle. The subject was ultimately arrested for a felon in possession of a firearm.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

Feb. 19

3600 block 164th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

196th Street Southwest / 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for trespassing.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.