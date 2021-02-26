Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 14-20, 2021

Feb. 14

Highway 99th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A burglary was reported at a building.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault occurred.

Feb. 15

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred.

17200 block Highway 99: An unreported stolen vehicle was recovered.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred involving a known suspect.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

Feb. 16

11600 block Northeast 195th Street: A subject with a Lynnwood warrant was arrested by a neighboring agency.

18300 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A woman said she was sexually assaulted four months ago.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault with weapon. After investigating, no involved parties wanted to press charges. After conducting a routine record check on one of the men involved, police found he had a misdemeanor DUI warrant and he was arrested.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: Police investigated a burglary.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A man stole a purse from a car.

Feb. 17

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen.

3700 block 189th Place Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was removed from a location and arrested for a warrant.

9th block Avenue North: Lynnwood police assist the Edmonds Police Department with a drug-related DUI.

Feb. 18

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6100 block 180th Street Southwest: A woman was assaulted.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18800 block 52nd Avenue West: Feces were thrown on a vehicle.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal disturbance.

44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal argument was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal disturbance occurred.

5620 block 200th Street Southwest: A package was stolen.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Counterfeit currency was identified.

4300 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault involving a knife.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A stolen credit card was used without the owner’s authorization.

20000 block Cedar Valley Road: A robbery occurred.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported after the suspect returned items they did not originally purchase for a refund.

Feb. 19

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested during a welfare check for a felony warrant.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

17700 block 56th Avenue West: A man told police he was concerned for his son, who reported being afraid of an adult family home he was currently living in. Police verified with the man that no assault or abuse is occuring.

6000 block 204th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

21400 block I-5 South: A DUI driver was arrested.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A subject reported being the victim of identity theft.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested. Police also found narcotics on the suspect.

19500 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 172nd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Feb. 20

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

19100 block Highway 99: A court order violation was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

5600 block 212th Street Southwest: A DUI arrest was conducted.

17900 block Highway 99: A traffic offense occurred.

19500 block 56th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

