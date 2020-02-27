Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 16-23, 2020

Feb. 16

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A purse was reported stolen at Extended Stay America.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A woman said that her boyfriend made threats at her son.

20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

3400 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI after he struck a retention wall with his vehicle. The driver was reported to have undisclosed injuries and the wall was damaged. Read more here.

176th Street Southwest/Olympic View Drive: A woman was arrested for a DUI-related two-vehicle collision that caused a temporary road closure. She was transported to the hospital for unreported injuries. Read more here.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A dog was reported missing from an apartment complex.

4000 block 164th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic assault.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A man was arrested after he was punched a woman in the head.

17900 block Ash Way: A counterfeit $20 bill was used at an ARCO gas station.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle previously reported to have been stolen was recovered at Target. A suspicious male was also spotted near the vehicle.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen and fraudulent transactions were also made using the cards at Fred Meyer.

Feb. 17

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI-related vehicle collision.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was assaulted by three to four suspects during a robbery. His phone and keys were stolen.

19100 block Highway 99: Police conducted a traffic stop involving a driver who was driving with a suspended license.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall. The subject was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was scratched after it was left in a public parking lot overnight.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the Nordstrom Rack parking lot.

Feb. 18

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related vehicle collision.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to domestic assault incident.

5800 block 203rd Street Southwest: A woman assaulted her mother and threatened to kill her.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A strong-arm robbery occurred at Designer Shoe Warehouse.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Hobby Lobby.

19800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a drug-related arrest.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police investigated possible sexual assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A cargo trailer was stolen from a business.

5700 block 207th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

19900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A locker room theft was reported at the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

Feb. 19

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police arrested a domestic violence suspect.

17500 block Highway 99: Police conducted a DUI arrest near QFC.

5900 block 207th Place Southwest: Mail was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A Nordstrom employee was reported to have stolen from the store.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

17000 block 38th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Bed, Bath and Beyond.

19200 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A man shoplifted from Fred Meyer.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man stole an iPad from the Apple store at Alderwood Mall.

20500 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred at Autos Only Lynnwood.

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at Park Wood Condominiums, with multiple windows broken.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile female punched another juvenile female at the Lynnwood Bowl and Skate.

18400 block 67th Avenue West: A felony theft occurred at a residence.

Feb. 20

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a no-contact-order violation.

14000 block Highway 99: Police responded to a misdemeanor drug-related incident.

12000 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at QFC.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject reported being the victim of a phone scam, losing $3,000.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled overnight in the Embassy Suites parking lot.

Feb. 21

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a felony domestic violence assault.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Denny’s.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported fraud at Harbor Buffet.

180th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A jaywalker was cited for drinking in public.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted a warrant arrest. The subject also made false/misleading statements and had drug paraphernalia.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A 26-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 22

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

20800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a drug-related DUI arrest.

18700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant at 7-Eleven. He was also charged with attempted possession of a controlled substance.

2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to an arrest for a court-order violation.

23800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest with misdemeanor drug charges. The subject was booked and released.

17800 block 47th Avenue West: A subject noticed fraudulent activity on her bank statements.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted an arrest for theft, obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.

Feb. 23

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for a domestic-violence assault that occurred the day before.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft occurred in a locker room at 24 Hour Fitness.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken.

17400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

19600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Sprouts Farmer Market.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

18300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars.

19000 block 64th Avenue West: A felony warrant subject was arrested in Daleway Park while police were searching the area for drugs.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Target.

5800 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

