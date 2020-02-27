Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 16-23, 2020

Feb. 16
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A purse was reported stolen at Extended Stay America.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A woman said that her boyfriend made threats at her son.
20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
3400 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI after he struck a retention wall with his vehicle. The driver was reported to have undisclosed injuries and the wall was damaged. Read more here.
176th Street Southwest/Olympic View Drive: A woman was arrested for a DUI-related two-vehicle collision that caused a temporary road closure. She was transported to the hospital for unreported injuries. Read more here.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A dog was reported missing from an apartment complex.
4000 block 164th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic assault.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A man was arrested after he was punched a woman in the head.
17900 block Ash Way: A counterfeit $20 bill was used at an ARCO gas station.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle previously reported to have been stolen was recovered at Target. A suspicious male was also spotted near the vehicle.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen and fraudulent transactions were also made using the cards at Fred Meyer.
Feb. 17
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI-related vehicle collision.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was assaulted by three to four suspects during a robbery. His phone and keys were stolen.
19100 block Highway 99: Police conducted a traffic stop involving a driver who was driving with a suspended license.
5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall. The subject was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was scratched after it was left in a public parking lot overnight.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the Nordstrom Rack parking lot.
Feb. 18
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related vehicle collision.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to domestic assault incident.
5800 block 203rd Street Southwest: A woman assaulted her mother and threatened to kill her.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A strong-arm robbery occurred at Designer Shoe Warehouse.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Hobby Lobby.
19800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a drug-related arrest.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police investigated possible sexual assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A cargo trailer was stolen from a business.
5700 block 207th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.
19900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A locker room theft was reported at the Lynnwood Recreation Center.
Feb. 19
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police arrested a domestic violence suspect.
17500 block Highway 99: Police conducted a DUI arrest near QFC.
5900 block 207th Place Southwest: Mail was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A Nordstrom employee was reported to have stolen from the store.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.
17000 block 38th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Bed, Bath and Beyond.
19200 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A man shoplifted from Fred Meyer.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man stole an iPad from the Apple store at Alderwood Mall.
20500 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred at Autos Only Lynnwood.
6700 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at Park Wood Condominiums, with multiple windows broken.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile female punched another juvenile female at the Lynnwood Bowl and Skate.
18400 block 67th Avenue West: A felony theft occurred at a residence.
Feb. 20
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a no-contact-order violation.
14000 block Highway 99: Police responded to a misdemeanor drug-related incident.
12000 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at QFC.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject reported being the victim of a phone scam, losing $3,000.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled overnight in the Embassy Suites parking lot.
Feb. 21
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a felony domestic violence assault.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Denny’s.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported fraud at Harbor Buffet.
180th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A jaywalker was cited for drinking in public.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted a warrant arrest. The subject also made false/misleading statements and had drug paraphernalia.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A 26-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 22
17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.
20800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a drug-related DUI arrest.
18700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant at 7-Eleven. He was also charged with attempted possession of a controlled substance.
2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to an arrest for a court-order violation.
23800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest with misdemeanor drug charges. The subject was booked and released.
17800 block 47th Avenue West: A subject noticed fraudulent activity on her bank statements.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted an arrest for theft, obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.
Feb. 23
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for a domestic-violence assault that occurred the day before.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft occurred in a locker room at 24 Hour Fitness.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken.
17400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a drug-related incident.
6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.
19600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Sprouts Farmer Market.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
18300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars.
19000 block 64th Avenue West: A felony warrant subject was arrested in Daleway Park while police were searching the area for drugs.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Target.
5800 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
— Compiled by Cody Sexton